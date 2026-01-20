US LBM ACQUIRED ARIZONA AND NEVADA'S XO WINDOWS, LLC

National building materials distributor expanded product offerings in the southwest and northwest markets

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, acquired XO Windows, a regional supplier and installer of windows and doors, serving residential and commercial builders across the Phoenix and Las Vegas-Henderson metro areas.

Founded in 2008, XO Windows provides a wide range of product offerings, including vinyl, aluminum and specialty-shape windows, as well as exterior, interior and sliding glass doors, many of which exceed Energy Star requirements.

XO Windows is one of Arizona's largest window distributors and is headquartered in Phoenix, with locations in Tucson and Henderson, Nev. The Phoenix operation integrated into US LBM's Arizona Building Supply (AZBS) division, led by Mike Dykstra, AZBS Market President. The Nevada locations joined US LBM's Desert Companies division, led by Terry Ono, President, Desert Companies. XO Windows now operates in US LBM's northwest and southwest regions.

"XO Windows has a strong leadership team and a high-performing, well-organized operation," said Steve Short, Regional Vice President (RVP) for US LBM's southwest region, and Scott Richter, RVP for the northwest region. "They are becoming a strong partner for locations across our western regions and for all of us at US LBM."

"We're proud to welcome XO Windows to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "I'm confident this partnership will strengthen our ability to serve two of the strongest metro areas for new home construction in the country. I look forward to what we'll accomplish together."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

