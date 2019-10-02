US LBM Acquires Cincinnati Area Forge Lumber

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM Holdings, LLC ("US LBM"), a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Forge Lumber, which operates locations in Cincinnati and nearby Kentucky. With the acquisition of Forge, US LBM expands its network of leading building products dealers into Ohio.

Based just outside of Cincinnati in Erlanger, Ky., Forge Lumber is a leading building materials supplier and construction subcontractor in the Cincinnati area. The company operates a full service mill, manufacturing pre-assembled doors and custom stairs, and a floor and roof truss manufacturing plant in Kentucky, along with a large building materials distribution center located in Cincinnati. Additionally, Forge provides turnkey installation and construction labor services to residential and commercial builders in the region.

US LBM acquired Forge Lumber from the Steinman family, and President John Steinman will continue in his current role with the company. This acquisition also expands US LBM's network in the region, which includes K-I Lumber & Building Materials and its locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

"Forge's strong team, market leadership, manufacturing operations and location make it a great addition to our portfolio," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The company's capabilities and footprint complement our existing division in the region, K-I, and put us in a prime position to serve growing markets in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

