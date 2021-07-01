US LBM Acquires Georgia's Brand Vaughan Lumber Company

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Brand Vaughan Lumber Company, which operates five locations in Georgia.

Founded in 1946 by R.L. Brand and Cy Vaughan, Brand Vaughan serves professional builders and contractors in the Atlanta, Columbus, Madison, Athens and Lake Oconee areas of Georgia. Brand Vaughan's building product catalog includes lumber, engineered wood products, windows, exterior and interior doors and trim, rebar, roofing and siding, and the company provides an extensive range of installation services, such as structural framing, siding, windows, housewrap, millwork, and exterior and interior doors.

"We're excited to join with US LBM, a partner that shares our commitment to people, innovation, high-quality service and delivering extra mile service," said Brand Vaughan President and General Manager Jon Vaughan. "This partnership will allow us to continue to grow and create new opportunities for our valued team members and customers, building on our message of 'Strength Lies Within'."

US LBM's existing operations in Georgia include Maner Builders Supply, a multifaceted building products dealer with locations in Augusta, and BSA, a full-line building products distributor located in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta.

"Building strong relationships across the industry, as we have with Jon and his father Chip over the years, is a core value for US LBM," said US LBM Senior Vice President of M&A Jim Hooper. "We're excited to now partner and work together with the much-respected team at Brand Vaughan."



"Brand Vaughan has been a trusted supplier and partner to construction professionals in Georgia over the past 75 years, and we're thrilled to welcome them to US LBM and continue their growth story," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Brand Vaughan adds to US LBM an established, premier building products distributor and construction services provider in several fast growing housing markets in Georgia, including the greater Atlanta metropolitan area."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

