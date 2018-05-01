U.S. LBM Acquires Myrtle Beach Building Supply In South Carolina

Strengthens Presence of U.S. LBM in Growing Southeast Construction Market

MURRELLS INLET, S.C., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LBM Holdings, LLC ("U.S. LBM"), a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, announced today that it has acquired Myrtle Beach Building Supply. With this acquisition, U.S. LBM now operates eight locations across North and South Carolina.

Founded in 2002, Myrtle Beach Building Supply operates two locations, situated in Murrells Inlet and Little River, S.C., distributing a wide range of products to custom home builders and professional remodelers, including roofing, siding, windows, doors, hardware, fasteners and trusses. Founders Bobby Smith and Joe Jenkins will both remain with the company, with Smith continuing to serve as president.

"Myrtle Beach Building Supply has built a reputation for providing superior service to its customers over the past 16 years, and we are pleased to welcome the entire team to the growing U.S. LBM network," said U.S. LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We believe this new partnership further improves our competitive position in the expanding Southeast construction market and complements our strategy of adding local market leaders with long-standing customer relationships to our portfolio."

Myrtle Beach Building Supply was advised on the transaction by Note Orius, Inc. U.S. LBM was advised by Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP. 

U.S. LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, U.S. LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com

