US LBM ACQUIRES NEW MEXICO'S RAKS BUILDING SUPPLY

National building materials distributor expands presence in key New Mexico housing markets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired RAKS Building Supply, a top provider of building products and manufactured components to professional builders and contractors throughout central New Mexico.

Founded in 1986, RAKS offers an extensive portfolio of home building supplies, such as lumber, floor and roof trusses, windows, doors and hardware. RAKS was recognized by LBM Journal as the publication's Dealer of the Year in 2022.

Headquartered in Los Lunas, RAKS operates five locations throughout the Albuquerque metropolitan area, including an 11-acre full line building materials yard, home center and truss manufacturing plant in Rio Bravo, along with full line yards in Socorro, Edgewood and two in Albuquerque.

"US LBM has an outstanding track record of partnering with the best local building materials suppliers, and we're excited for the enhanced value and greater opportunities this partnership will create for our associates, customers and the community," said Richie Tabet, who along with Kenny and Bobby Trujillo, will continue to lead RAKS' day-to-day operations.

With the acquisition of RAKS, US LBM now operates 12 locations across the state of New Mexico.

"RAKS Building Supply has a well-earned reputation for providing customers in New Mexico with exceptional products and service, and we're pleased to welcome them to the US LBM family," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The Albuquerque region continues to see high demand for housing, and with continued low inventory levels, the addition of RAKS expands our network into a strong market that will continue to grow."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM