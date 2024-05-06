US LBM ACQUIRES NORTHERN CALIFORNIA STRUCTURAL BUILDING COMPONENT MANUFACTURER

National building materials distributor acquires California's Better Built Truss

RIPON, Calif., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Better Built Truss, a top manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor components in Northern California.

Founded in 1964, Better Built Truss operates two facilities in Oakdale and Ripon, Ca. Primarily, Better Built Truss designs, manufactures and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in Northern California. Jeff Qualle, who has led the business since 1996, will continue to run day-to-day operations.

With this acquisition, US LBM now operates 12 locations in Northern California, including three structural component manufacturing facilities; the company also operates Homewood Truss, which is located north of Sacramento.

"The team at Better Built Truss has great relationships with area builders in California, and a long history of providing exceptional service and solutions," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We continue to see demand for structural building components in Northern California, and the addition of Better Built Truss allows us to increase our capabilities and expand our customer base in the area."

ABOUT US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

