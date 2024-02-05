US LBM ACQUIRES NORTHERN MICHIGAN'S OLD MISSION WINDOWS

National building materials distributor grows product offerings in northern Michigan.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Old Mission Windows, located in Traverse City, Mi.

Founded in 1985, Old Mission Windows distributes windows and doors to residential homebuilders and contractors throughout northern Michigan. With this acquisition, US LBM expands its product offering and reach to support professional builders and remodelers in the northern part of Michigan's lower peninsula, which consists of several growing communities and popular coastal vacation destinations along Lake Michigan.

US LBM now operates 21 locations in Michigan as part of its Standard Supply and Zeeland Lumber division, which includes Northern Building Supply in Traverse City and Suttons Bay.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

