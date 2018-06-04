U.S. LBM Acquires R&K Building Supplies In Arizona

Founded in 1974, R&K Building Supplies distributes lumber and a broad line of specialty products, such as windows, doors, millwork, insulation, trusses, lumber and other materials, to contractors and homeowners from its 20-acre location outside of Phoenix. R&K's expansive facilities include sales offices, showrooms, a lumberyard, truss plant and multiple warehouses. R&K President Chad Coons will be retiring from the company in the coming months and his son Chip Coons, currently vice president of R&K, will continue as president.

"We congratulate Chad for his many successful years leading R&K and are excited to welcome Chip and the R&K team to U.S. LBM," said U.S. LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "R&K shares our values of operational excellence and continuous improvement, and this new partnership brings another market leader into the U.S. LBM fold, complements our recently-opened Rosen Materials location in Phoenix and expands our presence in a growing construction market in the Southwest."

U.S. LBM was advised by Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP.

U.S. LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, U.S. LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

U.S. LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lbm-acquires-rk-building-supplies-in-arizona-300659193.html

SOURCE U.S. LBM

Related Links

http://www.uslbm.com

