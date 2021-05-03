US LBM Acquires Texas Based Higginbotham Brothers

COMANCHE, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Higginbotham Brothers, a building products dealer with 38 locations in Texas and two in Oklahoma. With this acquisition, US LBM now operates more than 320 locations nationwide.

Higginbotham Brothers dates to 1881, when the company opened its first general store in Texas. Today, Higginbotham Brothers supplies professional builders, remodelers and do-it-yourselfers with lumber and a deep catalog of specialty building products, including hardware, windows, doors, plumbing materials and interior/exterior paint, from its 40 locations across Texas and Oklahoma. Corby Biddle will continue to lead Higginbotham Brothers' day-to-day operations as president and general manager.

"Both Higginbotham Brothers and US LBM are about putting people first, from customers, to employees, to our local communities," said Biddle. "We're excited to join US LBM and for the benefits this partnership will bring, such as new tools and training for our employees and access to a wider range of specialty building products and manufacturers for our customers."

"Higginbotham Brothers is focused on building relationships and providing customers with the best products, service and knowledge, making them a perfect fit for us," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "This acquisition expands our network into Oklahoma, and with nearly 60 locations between Higginbotham Brothers and Parker's Building Supply, US LBM now has a significant presence across the rapidly growing Texas construction market."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

