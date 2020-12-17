US LBM Acquires Tri-County Building Supplies

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building products in the United States, has acquired Tri-County Building Supplies, a building materials distributor in southern New Jersey.

Founded in 1964, Tri-County Building Supplies operates multiple locations in southern New Jersey, including a 14-acre flagship location in Pleasantville that includes a showroom and 60,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space. Tri-County is a leading provider of lumber and specialty building materials, including roofing, siding, wallboard, insulation, millwork, hardware, cabinetry, interior and exterior doors, windows and stair rail installation, to professional customers and homeowners in southern New Jersey.

Tri-County Building Supplies will operate as part of US LBM's Universal Supply Company, which has more than 20 locations across the Mid-Atlantic, including New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Delaware.

"Universal Supply Company and Tri-County Building Supplies have complementary operating models and share the same principles of providing superior customer service and a wide catalog of products to building professionals," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "We're pleased to welcome the Tri-County team to Universal Supply and the greater US LBM network."

In addition to Universal Supply, US LBM's other operations in New Jersey include Feldman Lumber and Direct Cabinet Sales.

The JIAN Group, LLC acted as the financial advisor to Tri-County Building Supplies.

About US LBM

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.



