US LBM Acquires Villaume Industries

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Villaume Industries, a manufacturer of wood trusses for new residential and commercial construction and of custom wood crating, boxes and pallets in Minnesota.

Based just outside of St. Paul in Eagan, Minn., Villaume is a leading designer and manufacturer of precision wood products. The company provides floor and roof trusses for national, regional and local homebuilders in the Twin Cities metropolitan area and across Minnesota. Additionally, Villaume engineers and manufactures custom wood packaging of pallets, crates and cores for manufacturing companies.

With the addition of Villaume, US LBM now operates 21 locations in Minnesota through its network of divisions in the state, which include Lampert Lumber, NexGen and Lyman Companies; Villaume will operate as a unit of Lyman.

"Villaume has a reputation for both excellence and partnership, and we're pleased to have them join the US LBM team," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "Villaume's capabilities and footprint complement Lyman and its addition to our portfolio enhances our already strong position in the growing Twin Cities market and beyond."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

