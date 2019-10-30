US LBM Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Founded in 2009 as three operating divisions with 16 locations, today US LBM operates 256 locations in 32 states. Unique among its peers in the building materials industry, US LBM's operating model combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy, leveraging the company's national scale with the high service levels, local expertise, entrepreneurial culture and excellent customer relationships of its local operating divisions.

Some notable facts and accomplishments by US LBM over the past 10 years:

Has acquired more than 50 companies, which average more than 70 years in business.

Has opened 27 new greenfield locations.

Has a diversified customer base of more than 30,000 builders and specialty contractors.

Offers more than 60,000 SKUs of building materials, including specialty products such as windows, doors, millwork, roofing, siding, cabinetry and wallboard, as well as wood products.

Was named Pro Dealer of the Year in 2013 by Home Channel News.

Established the US LBM Foundation in 2013, which has donated nearly $1 million to charitable organizations to date.

Launched one of the building materials industry's first B2B customer mobile apps in 2014.

Awarded 2015 Dealer of the Year by ProSales magazine.

Has trained more than 4,000 associates in Lean Six Sigma through its US 1 program to drive operational improvement and share best practices across the enterprise.

"US LBM was founded with a culture based on empowerment, providing our associates and local divisions the knowledge, technology, tools and resources to drive market growth and deliver best in class building products and services. I'm proud to say that our culture has only strengthened over the past 10 years," said Gibson. "Thank you to our associates, customers and partners for a great first decade for US LBM. I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished on this incredible journey, and I'm even more excited as we keep moving forward."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

