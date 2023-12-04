US LBM EXPANDS COMPONENT MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

News provided by

US LBM

04 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Leading building materials distributor acquires Dallas-Fort Worth truss manufacturing operations of ZyTech Building Systems

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired the Dallas-Fort Worth operations of ZyTech Building Systems, a prominent building product manufacturer and distributor in North America.

The facility acquired by US LBM is located in Fort Worth and primarily designs and manufactures structural building components, such as floor and roof trusses and associated engineered wood products, for professional builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Todd Monroe, who has led the plant since it opened in 2015, will continue to lead its day-to-day operations.

"This acquisition expands our network and manufacturing capabilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, which remains underbuilt with continued high demand for housing, and we're pleased to welcome Todd and the entire team to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

With this acquisition, US LBM now operates 10 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, including a structural component manufacturing location in Van Alstyne, Texas that operates under the banner of J.P Hart.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more informationplease visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected] 

SOURCE US LBM

