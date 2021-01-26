US LBM Expands To Delaware With New Roofing And Siding Location

NEW CASTLE, Del., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, announced today that it has opened a new roofing and siding location in New Castle, De. The location is US LBM's eleventh new roofing and siding focused greenfield to open since 2018 and the company's first location in Delaware.

The new location will operate as part of US LBM's Universal Supply division, which has locations across Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and now Delaware.

"Universal Supply is a name that construction professionals trust," said US LBM Chief Development Officer Jeff Umosella. "We are excited to grow our network in the Mid-Atlantic and expand our reach in Wilmington and the surrounding area, delivering superior customer service and the leading brand names in roofing and siding."

Situated just outside of Wilmington, the new location is conveniently located near several major area highways and access points for customers in New Castle and Salem Counties, including I-95, the Delaware Turnpike (I-295), the DuPont Highway (US 13) and the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Universal Supply New Castle is well positioned with the highest quality roofing and siding products, and the team is ready to assist professional builders, contractors and remodelers with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery. The new roofing and siding location at 70 McCullough Drive in New Castle is open to customers weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (302) 327-4141.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM