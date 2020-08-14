US LBM Expands With New Universal Supply Newark Roofing And Siding Location

Universal Supply , a division of US LBM, has been providing customers in the Mid-Atlantic with the top brands of specialty building products, including roofing and siding, since 1965. Newark is Universal Supply's 15th location in New Jersey and features a full line of the industry's best roofing and siding products and is located near the I-78/New Jersey Turnpike (I-95) Interchange in Newark for convenient access and rapid delivery to building professionals across the New York metropolitan area in New York and New Jersey.

"Universal Supply is a name area construction professionals trust as a premier source for building and remodeling products and services," said US LBM Chief Development Officer and Universal Supply President Jeff Umosella. "The opening of this new roofing and siding location expands both US LBM's product offering and local network in the world's largest metropolitan market." In addition to Universal Supply, US LBM's local building materials distributors in the Tri-State Region include Feldman Lumber, East Haven Builders Supply and Direct Cabinet Sales.

The experienced and professional Universal Supply team is ready to assist New York metropolitan area building professionals with budgeting, product selection and scheduling on-site delivery for roofing, siding and specialty products. Located at 275 South Street in Newark, Universal Supply can be reached by phone at (973) 679-4450 and is open weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE US LBM

