US LBM FOUNDATION CONTINUES SUPPORT OF VETERANS

News provided by

The US LBM Foundation

09 Nov, 2023, 16:32 ET

National building products distributor's charitable foundation partners with multiple organizations, including donating more than $1 million to the Gary Sinise Foundation since 2020 

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by leading specialty building materials distributor US LBM, has recently partnered with several organizations focused on improving the quality of life for America's veterans and their families.

Continue Reading
Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin thanks the Gary Sinise Foundation and supporters for the specially adapted smart home that is being built for him and his family outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. Scrogin lost his left leg above the knee when his helicopter crashed during a mission in Iraq in 2007.
Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin thanks the Gary Sinise Foundation and supporters for the specially adapted smart home that is being built for him and his family outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. Scrogin lost his left leg above the knee when his helicopter crashed during a mission in Iraq in 2007.
A specially adapted smart home is currently under construction by the Gary Sinise Foundation outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. The house is expected to completed early next year.
A specially adapted smart home is currently under construction by the Gary Sinise Foundation outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. The house is expected to completed early next year.
Pat Briody, location manager at US LBM’s Hines Supply location in Wheaton, Ill., writes a message of support on the unfinished walls of a specially adapted smart home currently under construction by the Gary Sinise Foundation in St. Charles, Ill. for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. In addition to financial support from the US LBM Foundation, US LBM’s Hines Supply has provided discounted building materials to the project.
Pat Briody, location manager at US LBM’s Hines Supply location in Wheaton, Ill., writes a message of support on the unfinished walls of a specially adapted smart home currently under construction by the Gary Sinise Foundation in St. Charles, Ill. for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. In addition to financial support from the US LBM Foundation, US LBM’s Hines Supply has provided discounted building materials to the project.

This year, the Foundation has donated $550,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence, Supporting Empowerment) Program, which builds mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for our nation's most severely wounded heroes. Since beginning its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2020, the US LBM Foundation has contributed more than $1.1 million to the organization, with US LBM also providing discounted building materials. 

"As we've grown as a company and as an organization, our size and scale not only afford us the ability to help those in need, but also the responsibility to do so," said US LBM Foundation Chairman and US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "It is our honor to partner with such a worthwhile organization and to contribute funds and discounted building materials toward building homes for our wounded heroes." 

The US LBM Foundation's recent contributions have been used to support two R.I.S.E housing projects for wounded veterans: 

  • A house built in the Milwaukee area for retired U.S. Army Captain Jason Church that was completed in July. US LBM's Wisconsin Building Supply provided discounted building materials and designed a handicap-accessible kitchen to suit Jason and his family's needs.
  • A home outside of Chicago in St. Charles, Ill. that is currently being constructed for retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin. US LBM's Hines Supply has provided discounted building materials to the project, and Scrogin and his family are slated to move into their new home early next year. 

Additionally, the US LBM Foundation has partnered with the Veterans Community Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending Veteran homelessness, providing $25,000 along with US LBM providing discounted building materials to assist the building of a tiny home community in Sioux Falls, S.D. 

The Foundation also recently contributed $10,000 to the United Heroes League, which provides sporting camps and equipment to children of service members who have been deployed. 

"Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much for our country," said Gibson. "This Veterans Day, and every day, we say a heartfelt 'thank you' to everyone who has served." 

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back to the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org

Contact:  

Timothy Wirth   

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

[email protected]

SOURCE The US LBM Foundation

Also from this source

US LBM FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES MORE THAN $2 MILLION

US LBM FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES MORE THAN $2 MILLION

The US LBM Foundation, the charitable nonprofit organization of US LBM, one of the nation's leading distributors of specialty building materials,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.