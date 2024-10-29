US LBM FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES MORE THAN $2.75 MILLION

Funds raised will benefit a variety of causes nationwide, supporting veterans, children-in-need and storm impacted communities.

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US LBM Foundation, the charitable nonprofit organization of US LBM, one of the nation's leading distributors of specialty building materials, raised more than $2.75 million at the eighth edition of its charity golf tournament, which was held at the Omni PGA Frisco outside of Dallas on Oct. 22.

The funds raised by the tournament will support several organizations, including the Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, which builds specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans. In attendance at this year's event were three recipients of R.I.S.E homes, retired U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nick Kimmel, retired U.S. Army Captain Jake Murphy and retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Patrick Scrogin, whose R.I.S.E. home outside of Chicago was built earlier this year, in part with support from US LBM and the US LBM Foundation.

Additional recipients of funds raised by the golf tournament include the United Heroes League, which provides children of military service members access to youth sports, the David Foster Foundation, which promotes and supports organ donation for children in need, and Team Rubicon, which provides immediate and long-term disaster response aid to cleanup and rebuild storm impacted communities.

Since it was established in 2013, the US LBM Foundation has donated more than $5.5 million to support charitable organizations across the country.

"At US LBM, we're proud to help build communities every day, and we're equally proud of the community of giving we've been able to build with the supporters of the US LBM Foundation and our golf tournament fundraiser," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our partners, which lets us continue to make a positive impact on the lives of so many, including our veteran heroes, children-in-need and people impacted natural disasters."

Sponsors of this year's tournament included Allegion/Schlage, Alpine, an ITW Company, Andersen Windows & Doors, ArentFox Schiff LLP, Associated Materials, Atlas Roofing Corp, The AZEK Company, Barrette Outdoor Living, Belco Forest Products, BlueLinx, Boise Cascade, Cabinetworks Group, Cameron Ashley Building Products, Canfor, Capital Lumber, CertainTeed, Cornerstone Building Brands, Culpeper Wood Preservers, Custom Truck One Source, Deloitte, Docusign, Doman, ECMD, Emergere Technologies LLC, Epicor, Epilay, EY, GAF, Georgia-Pacific, Hampton Lumber, Henkel (OSI, Loctite & GE), The Hillman Group, Honigman LLP, Housby, Huber Engineered Woods, IronSide, James Hardie Building Products, Jeffries, The Jian Group, KSM, Knauf Insulation, Kolbe Windows & Doors, KPMG, Law Offices of Mark A. Kirkorsky, Leviate Air Group, LP Building Solutions, Marvin, Masonite, Metrie, MHC, MiTek, Miter Brands, National Nail Corporation, NOVO Building Products, Orgill, Owens Corning, Ox Engineered Products, Parksite, PwC, PrimeSource Building Products, RBC Capital Markets, Reed Smith, Resolution Economics, Sierra Pacific Windows, Simpson Strong-Tie, Specialty Building Products, STORE Capital, Therma-Tru Doors, Trex, Velocity , Weekes Forest Products, Westlake Royal Building Products, Weyerhaeuser, Woodgrain and YellaWood.

The US LBM Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities across the United States. The Foundation was established in 2013 by US LBM, a leader in the building materials industry, to help fulfill the company's mission of giving back in the communities where it operates. The US LBM Foundation supports causes and organizations through financial and in-kind donations that address critical community challenges, including economic development, housing, health care and human services. For more information, visit uslbmfoundation.org.

