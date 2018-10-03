U.S. LBM Names John Gorczynski Vice President Of Exterior Products

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LBM Holdings, LLC ("U.S. LBM"), a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has named John Gorczynski vice president of Exterior Products.

In this newly created role, Gorczynski is responsible for developing and leading U.S. LBM's market growth strategy in exterior products. A 34-year veteran of the building materials industry, Gorczynski joins U.S. LBM from GAF, a leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, where he was most recently vice president of the company's East Area.

"John brings decades of leadership, product and sales experience to U.S. LBM, and we're pleased to welcome him to the team," said U.S. LBM Chief Development Officer Jeff Umosella. "His expertise will help position U.S. LBM and our divisions for continued growth and long-term success in the exterior products category."

Gorczynski was with GAF for the past 21 years, where he held several leadership roles across multiple areas of the company. Prior to his time with GAF, Gorczynski held leadership positions with two other roofing manufacturers and operated his own private roofing and siding business.

U.S. LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, U.S. LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

