US LBM NAMES RUSSELL TIEJEMA EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Jun 03, 2024

National building materials distributor adds experienced financial leader to executive team

ATLANTA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has named Russell Tiejema executive vice president and chief financial officer of the company. Tiejema succeeds Patrick McGuiness, who retired from the company last year.

Most recently, Tiejema was executive vice president and CFO with Masonite International Corporation, a leading global designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential and non-residential construction, repair and renovation markets. Tiejema began his career with General Motors, holding multiple financial leadership roles with the automotive manufacturer, and later served as CFO for Lennox International's residential business prior to joining Masonite as the company's CFO in 2015.

"We're excited to welcome Russ to US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "A proven, successful financial executive, Russ's more than 30 years of experience both within and outside of the building materials industry make him an excellent addition to US LBM, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our team. His leadership and expertise will be a major asset as we continue to grow our business and enhance the value US LBM delivers for our stakeholders."

Tiejema holds a master's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Kettering University in Michigan.

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more informationplease visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

