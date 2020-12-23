US LBM To Acquire Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware

CASHIERS, N.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has reached an agreement to acquire Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware, a building products dealer with four locations in western North Carolina. The transaction is planned to close by the end of the year.

Founded in 1984, Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware stocks a full range of building materials, providing its customers with a one-stop-shop solution for custom home building and remodeling projects. In addition to supplying building professionals with windows, decking, flooring, cabinetry, siding, lumber and engineered wood products, Jennings also provides customers with added value services, including design, installation and custom woodwork and interior doors.

"Partnering with US LBM positions our brand for growth and presents a great opportunity for our associates," said Glenn Hoy, who will continue to lead Jennings Builders Supply's day-to-day operations as president and general manager.

In addition to Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware, US LBM's operations in the Carolinas include GBS Builders Supply, Maner Builders Supply, Myrtle Beach Building Supply and Parker's Building Supply.

"Jennings Builders Supply & Hardware is a strong operator with an expert team located in a growing residential housing market in western North Carolina," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We're excited to welcome Jennings to US LBM and add them to our successful and established network in the Carolinas."

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

