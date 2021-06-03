US LBM To Acquire Texas' J.P. Hart Lumber And Hart Components

SAN ANTONIO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire J.P Hart Lumber and Hart Components, a building products distributor and manufacturer with eight operating locations across Texas. Upon completion of the acquisition, US LBM will operate 65 locations in Texas.

Founded in 1939 by J.P. (Jimmie) Hart and headquartered in San Antonio, Hart's operations serve the major markets in Texas with five building materials yards and one window distribution facility across Austin, Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and San Antonio. Hart Components operates two roof truss and wall panel manufacturing facilities in Austin and San Antonio.

"Joining with US LBM in our 82nd anniversary year will allow us to continue to grow, provide new solutions for our valued customers and opportunities for our dedicated people," said W.B. (Speedy) Hart and Greg Wright, who will both remain with Hart, with Wright continuing to lead day-to-day operations following completion of the acquisition.

"The Hart team is widely respected and known for excellence and innovation by professional builders across Texas," said US LBM President and CEO L.T Gibson. In May, US LBM added 38 locations in Texas through the acquisition of Higginbotham Brothers. "When this acquisition is completed, US LBM will have an expansive network across Texas, with a strong presence in every major housing market, including Austin, Houston, Dallas-Ft. Worth and San Antonio."

The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In May, US LBM announced an agreement to acquire American Construction Source, a national building materials distribution platform, which is also expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The JIAN Group, LLC acted as financial advisor to Hart, with Norton Rose Fulbright and WyrickRobbins serving as legal counsel to the company.

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

