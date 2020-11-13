US LBM to be Acquired by Bain Capital Private Equity

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Bain Capital Private Equity to acquire a majority stake in the company. US LBM will continue to operate under the leadership of President and CEO L.T. Gibson and the current management team. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 with 16 locations in three states, US LBM has grown to be a leading national distributor of specialty building materials operating more than 250 locations. The company's unique and powerful operating model combines the advantages of its national scale and central team of industry experts with the high service levels, local expertise, entrepreneurial culture and excellent customer relationships of its 37 operating divisions. Since US LBM's founding, it has grown through acquisitions and has opened more than 30 greenfield locations, including six this year.

"We have grown tremendously over the past 11 years, and with Kelso's support we were able to accelerate our acquisition strategy that has positioned us for continued growth," said Gibson. "US LBM's national platform, local go-to-market strategy, relationships with top suppliers, and record of successful integrations continues to make us an acquirer of choice in the building materials industry. We look forward to working with Bain Capital Private Equity and leveraging their experience of helping industrial companies scale and attract additional partners."

"L.T. and his team have built an impressive, enduring business with a winning model that combines the advantages of national scale with a strong local market strategy," said Stephen Thomas, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity. "We believe US LBM is poised for continued growth and expansion as a leading national building materials distributor. We are excited by the opportunity to work with this talented team and to further grow their integrated platform while maintaining the company's unique culture, people-first mindset and commitment to superior customer service."

Bain Capital Private Equity has a long history of investments in industrial businesses and is one of the most active investors in the sector in the US and globally. The firm's global experience across the industrial distribution and building materials sectors includes investments in a wide range of businesses including HD Supply Holdings, Inc., Imperial Dade, Dealer Tire, LLC, Consolis SAS, Ibstock PLC, and MKM Building Supplies.

Kelso & Co. has been the Company's investment partner since August 2015.

The transaction is expected to close in December 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals. Debt financing for the transaction is being led by Barclays and will comprise of a new asset based revolving credit facility and a combination of other new debt financing.

Barclays is serving as financial advisor, Debevoise & Plimpton as legal counsel, and Ernst & Young as accounting advisor to Kelso and US LBM. Kirkland and Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel, and PwC as accounting advisor to Bain Capital Private Equity.

About US LBM

US LBM is a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com.

About Bain Capital Private Equity

Bain Capital Private Equity (https://www.baincapital.com/) has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 250 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital Private Equity has 20 offices on four continents. The firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 940 companies since its inception. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital Private Equity invests across asset classes including credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, managing approximately $105 billion in total and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

About Kelso & Company

Kelso is one of the oldest and most established firms specializing in private equity investing. Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $14 billion of equity capital in over 125 transactions. Kelso was founded by the inventor of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") and, as a result, the principles of partnership and alignment of interest serve as the foundation of the firm's investment philosophy. Kelso benefits from a successful investment track record, deep sector expertise, a long-tenured investing team, and a reputation as a preferred partner to management teams and corporates. Kelso has significant experience investing in financial services, having deployed approximately $3 billion of equity capital in the sector. For more information, please visit www.kelso.com.

Contacts:

For US LBM:

Timothy Wirth

Director of Communications

[email protected]

For Bain Capital Private Equity:

Stanton

Charlyn Lusk/Scott Lessne

(646) 502-3549/(646) 502-3569

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE US LBM

Related Links

http://www.uslbm.com

