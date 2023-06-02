US Lead Acid Battery Market Size for ESS is Set to Grow by 26.29 MW from 2022-2027. Cost-competitive energy storage solutions to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US lead acid battery market size for ESS is estimated to grow by 26.29 MW from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22%. However, the growth momentum will be progressing during the forecast period. The cost-competitive energy storage solutions are notably driving the market growth, although the limited usage capacity of the lead acid battery may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lead acid Battery Market for ESS in US 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

US Lead Acid Battery Market for ESS - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Ownership (Utility-owned, third-party, customer) and Technology (Basic and Advanced).

The market share growth by the utility-owned segment will be significant during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are widely used for ESS in the United States due to their relatively affordable price, high efficiency, and well-established technology. These batteries are owned by utility companies and serve as a means of storing energy during periods of low demand and can be used to supplement the grid during periods of high demand. One of the main advantages of lead-acid batteries is their reliability. They have been used in the energy industry for over a century and are well-understood by engineers and technicians. It is also compared with other types of energy storage such as relatively inexpensive for lithium-ion battery. This makes it an attractive option for utilities looking to implement ESS at scale.

US Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

Cost-competitive energy storage solutions

· Lead acid battery technology has been around for more than a century, and it is still considered one of the most cost-effective options for ESS. Lead acid batteries have been used in several applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy installations, and backup power systems. One of the main advantages of lead acid batteries for energy storage is their low cost. Compared with other battery technologies such as lithium-ion, lead acid batteries have a lower price per kilowatt-hour of storage capacity. The low cost of lead acid batteries makes them an attractive option for large-scale energy storage projects where cost-effectiveness is a crucial factor.

· Lead acid batteries also have a long service life with a typical lifespan of around 5-10 years. With proper maintenance and care, lead acid batteries can last even longer than this. Their robust design and construction make them highly durable and resistant to physical damage and extreme temperatures. This makes them suitable for use in various challenging environments. Another advantage of lead acid batteries is their reliability. Lead acid batteries are known for their high energy efficiency with a low self-discharge rate and high charge efficiency. This means that they can store energy efficiently and lose very little energy when not in use. They also have a fast discharge rate, which makes them suitable for applications where power needs to be released quickly. Lead acid batteries are also highly efficient at recycling, with up to 99% of the battery being recyclable. This makes them an environmentally friendly option as they can be reused and repurposed at the end of their lives.

Leading trends

Increase in renewable energy generation target

· The US has set ambitious targets to increase the generation of renewable energy in the coming years, which has put a greater emphasis on the importance of ESS. Among these, the lead acid battery has been a popular choice due to its high efficiency and low cost. The use of lead acid batteries in ESS has been growing over the years, but there is still significant room for growth. The current target is to increase the renewable energy generation capacity to 25% by 2025, which will require a significant increase in the deployment of ESS.

· Lead acid batteries are widely used in ESS due to their robustness, cost effectiveness, and reliability. They have been used for a long time in various applications and are well understood, making them a safe and dependable energy storage solution. The potential for the lead acid battery market for ESS in the US is high. With the increase in renewable energy generation, more emphasis will be placed on energy storage, which will give rise to greater deployment of lead acid batteries during the forecast period. This will not only provide a more reliable source of energy but also stimulate the economy through job creation. Moreover, advancements in technology have resulted in the development of innovative battery designs that can enhance the efficiency of the batteries. For instance, the introduction of valve-regulated lead acid batteries has greatly improved the performance and reliability of lead acid batteries in energy storage applications.

Major challenges

Limited usage capacity of lead acid battery

The lead acid battery has been a popular choice for various applications such as in vehicles and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems. However, the battery has a limited usage capacity that must be considered. One reason for the limited usage capacity of lead acid batteries is their chemistry. These batteries rely on a chemical reaction between lead plates and sulfuric acid to produce electrical energy. As the battery discharges, the sulfuric acid is gradually depleted, and the lead plates become coated with lead sulfate. This buildup results in reduced battery capacity and ultimately leads to failure.

The battery's usage capacity is also affected by its conditions of use. For instance, high temperatures can accelerate the chemical reactions within the battery, leading to faster degradation of the electrolyte and the battery plates. Conversely, the battery's capacity can be preserved by maintaining low temperatures and charging the battery appropriately. Another factor that limits the usage capacity of lead acid batteries is their low specific energy. The specific energy of a battery refers to the amount of energy it can store per unit of weight or volume.

Lead acid batteries have lower specific energy compared with other types of batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries. This means that lead acid batteries can store less energy per kilogram or liter of their weight or volume, resulting in shorter run times. To maximize the usage capacity of lead acid batteries, proper maintenance is crucial. This includes regular charging, avoiding deep discharging, and keeping the battery clean and free of corrosion. Overuse, misuse, or failure to maintain the battery properly can cause its capacity to degrade more quickly.

What are the key data covered in this US Lead Acid Battery Market Report For ESS?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the US Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the US Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US Lead Acid Battery Market vendors For ESS

The train battery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 179.11 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (auxiliary battery and starter battery), battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, and nickel-cadmium), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing popularity of high-speed and autonomous railways is notably driving market growth.

The aviation battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 317.81 million. This aviation battery market report extensively covers market segmentation by battery type (nickel-based batteries, lithium-based batteries, and lead-based batteries), distribution channel (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for air transport is notably driving market growth.

US Lead Acid Battery Market Scope For ESS Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2023-2027 26.29 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Hawker Powersource Inc., Power Sonic Corp., Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc., AtBatt Inc., C and D Technologies Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Lead acid battery market for ESS in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Lead acid battery market for ESS in US 2017 - 2021 (MW)

4.2 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 - 2021 (MW)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 (MW)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Ownership

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Ownership

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Ownership



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

6.3 Utility owned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Utility owned- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Utility owned- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Utility owned- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Utility owned- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Third-party owned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Third-party owned- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Third-party owned- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Third-party owned- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Third-party owned- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Customer owned - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Customer owned- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Customer owned- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Customer owned- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Customer owned- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Ownership

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Ownership (MW)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Ownership (MW)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Basic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Basic- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Basic- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Basic- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Basic- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Advanced - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Advanced- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Advanced- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (MW)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Advanced- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Advanced- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Technology (MW)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology (MW)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 59: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 61: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 62: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 63: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 C and D Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 64: C and D Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: C and D Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: C and D Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Concorde Battery Corp.

Exhibit 67: Concorde Battery Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Concorde Battery Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Concorde Battery Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Crown Equipment Corp.

Exhibit 70: Crown Equipment Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Crown Equipment Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Crown Equipment Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 73: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 77: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Energizer Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 EnerSys

Exhibit 82: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 83: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 84: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 85: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: EnerSys - Segment focus

11.9 Exide Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 87: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Exide Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Hawker Powersource Inc.

Exhibit 90: Hawker Powersource Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Hawker Powersource Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Hawker Powersource Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Power Sonic Corp.

Exhibit 93: Power Sonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Power Sonic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Power Sonic Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 96: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 99: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.13 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 101: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.14 Trojan Battery Co. LLC

Exhibit 106: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.15 U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 109: U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 110: U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

11.16 UPS Battery Center Ltd.

Exhibit 112: UPS Battery Center Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: UPS Battery Center Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: UPS Battery Center Ltd. - Key offerings

11.17 Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc.

Exhibit 115: Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

