US Lead Acid Battery Market size for ESS to grow by 26.29 MW from 2022 to 2027; Cost-competitive energy storage solutions to boost the market - Technavio

Lead acid battery market for ESS in US – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global lead acid battery market for ESS in US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer lead acid battery for ESS in us in the market are A123 Systems LLC, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Hawker Powersource Inc., Power Sonic Corp., Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc., AtBatt Inc., C and D Technologies Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Crown Equipment Corp. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as TEL-HT lead AGM battery, broadband BBA pure, and VRLA.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as BC-7000 for turbine and military.

Energizer Holdings Inc. - The company offers lead acid batteries such as Flat Plate, Tubular Forklift batteries.

The company offers lead acid batteries such as Flat Plate, Tubular Forklift batteries. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS In US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Ownership (Utility-owned, third-party, customer) and Technology (Basic and Advanced).

The market share growth by the utility-owned segment will be significant during the forecast period. Lead-acid batteries are widely used for ESS in the US owing to their relatively affordable price, high efficiency, and well-established technology. Such batteries are owned by utility companies and serve as a means of storing energy during periods of low demand and can be used to supplement the grid during periods of high demand. A main advantage of lead-acid batteries is their reliability. They have been used in the energy industry for over a century as well as being well-understood by engineers and technicians. It is also compared with other types of energy storage such as relatively inexpensive lithium-ion batteries. This makes it an attractive option for utilities looking to implement ESS at scale.

Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS In US – Market Dynamics

Key drivers

Cost-competitive energy storage solutions

Lead acid battery technology has been around for more than a century, and it is still considered one of the most cost-effective options for ESS. Generally, lead-acid batteries have been used in several applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy installations, and backup power systems. One of the major advantages of lead acid batteries for energy storage is their low cost.

Lead acid batteries also have a long service life with a typical lifespan of around 5-10 years. With proper maintenance and care, lead acid batteries can last even longer than this. Another advantage of lead-acid batteries includes their reliability. Also, lead acid batteries are also highly efficient at recycling, with up to 99% of the battery being recyclable. This makes them an environmentally friendly option as they can be reused and repurposed at the end of their lives.

Leading trends

Increase in renewable energy generation target

The US has set ambitious targets to increase the generation of renewable energy in the coming years, which has put a greater emphasis on the importance of ESS. Among these, the lead acid battery has been a popular choice due to its high efficiency and low cost. For instance, the current target is to increase the renewable energy generation cAPACity to 25% by 2025, which will require a significant increase in the deployment of ESS.

Lead acid batteries are widely used in ESS due to their robustness, cost-effectiveness, and reliability. They used for a long time in various applications and are well understood, making them a safe and dependable energy storage solution. Moreover, advancements in technology have resulted in the development of innovative battery designs that can enhance the efficiency of the batteries. For instance, the introduction of valve-regulated lead acid batteries has greatly improved the performance and reliability of lead acid batteries in energy storage applications.

Major challenges

Limited USAge cAPACity of lead acid battery

The lead acid battery has been a popular choice for various applications, such as in vehicles and Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems. But the battery has a limited USAge cAPACity that must be considered. Lead acid batteries have lower specific energy compared with other types of batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries.

This means that lead acid batteries can store less energy per kilogram or liter of their weight or volume, resulting in shorter run times. In order to maximize the USAge cAPACity of lead acid batteries, proper maintenance is crucial. This includes regular charging, avoiding deep discharging, and keeping the battery clean and free of corrosion. Furthermore, overuse, misuse, or failure to maintain the battery properly can cause its cAPACity to degrade more quickly.

What are the key data covered in this Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the lead acid battery market for ESS in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the lead acid battery market for ESS in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the lead acid battery market for ESS across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of lead acid battery market for ESS in US vendors

Lead Acid Battery Market For ESS In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2023-2027 26.29 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Concorde Battery Corp., Crown Equipment Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Hawker Powersource Inc., Power Sonic Corp., Scotts Emergency Lighting and Power Generation Inc., Surrette Battery Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Trojan Battery Co. LLC, U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co., UPS Battery Center Ltd., Wirtz Mfg Co. Inc., AtBatt Inc., C and D Technologies Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

