US Leaders in Advanced Air Mobility to Convene at LIFT Summit in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US aviation industry leaders, policymakers, educators, and innovators will gather in Monterey, CA, March 31–April 2 for the LIFT Summit, the state's premier forum for collaboration across the low-altitude economy. Hosted by Monterey Bay DART, the annual event focuses on the future of advanced air mobility (AAM) and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

Joby S4. Photo credit: Joby Aviation

The summit takes place at the Monterey Conference Center, with an opening reception at the Monterey Jet Center, bus tours and live flight demonstrations at Airspace Integration UAS Test Range, La Selva Beach and Marina Municipal Airport.

Summit participants include technology developers, airport and transportation leaders, government representatives, defense partners, educational institutions, and economic development organizations.

Key presenters and panelists include:

Michael Sanders, Dir. of the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies

Peter Irvine, Staff Lead and Member, Advanced Air Mobility Interagency Working Group for the United States, US Dept. of Transportation

Samuel Assefa, Dir., Governor's Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation

Emily Warren, Deputy Sec. for Innovative Mobility, California State Transportation Agency

Parimal Kopardekar (PK), Program Dir., Airspace Operations and Safety Program, NASA

Huy Tran, Dir. of Aeronautics at NASA Ames Research Center

Susan Shaheen, Co-Dir., Transportation Sustainability Research Center, UC Berkeley

Aviation Executives from Joby Aviation, Wisk, BETA, Elroy Air, Ampaire, ANRA, Future Flight Global, ResilienX, Skyway, Woolpert, SFO, SJC and more.

For a complete list of presenters and panelists visit the Summit website .

Over three days, the event spotlights initiatives and technologies shaping the next generation of aviation. Attendees have the unique opportunity to interact with forerunners in aerial innovation. For a complete conference agenda visit the Summit website .

Event schedule highlights include:

Expo Day — March 31, 8:00 AM–3:00 PM

A full-day immersive experience featuring airfield tours and live flight demonstrations from leading AAM and UAS companies.

A full-day immersive experience featuring airfield tours and live flight demonstrations from leading AAM and UAS companies. VIP Opening Reception — March 31, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM

Hosted at the Monterey Jet Center, this reception offers sponsors, speakers, and VIP guests exclusive access to industry executives and aviation pioneers.

— March 31, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM Hosted at the Monterey Jet Center, this reception offers sponsors, speakers, and VIP guests exclusive access to industry executives and aviation pioneers. Conference Days — April 1–2, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Two days of keynote presentations, expert panels, and workshops addressing workforce readiness, infrastructure, policy frameworks, airspace integration, and economic growth in the low-altitude economy.

— April 1–2, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM Two days of keynote presentations, expert panels, and workshops addressing workforce readiness, infrastructure, policy frameworks, airspace integration, and economic growth in the low-altitude economy. Networking Reception — April 1, 5:00 PM–7:00 PM

A high-level networking event connecting industry leaders, government officials, educators, and innovators.

"The summit emphasizes implementation," said Josh Metz, DART Executive Director. "When industry, education, and government align around concrete next steps, we move beyond discussion and drive measurable progress for advanced air mobility in California and the nation."

As advanced air mobility continues to gain momentum nationwide, the LIFT Summit underscores Monterey Bay's growing role as a hub for next-generation aviation, promoting innovation, testing, and partnership.

For more information about the LIFT Summit, including registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.mbdart.org/summit .

About Monterey Bay DART

DART (Drone, Aviation and Robotics Technology) is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing the low-altitude economy through workforce development, infrastructure activation, and cross-sector ecosystem building. Based in the Monterey Bay region, DART connects industry, education, and government partners to accelerate advanced air mobility (AAM), uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and robotics innovation while expanding access to high-quality careers. Learn more at www.mbdart.org .

SOURCE Monterey Bay DART