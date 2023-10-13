U.S. Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market with an Estimated Value of $6.3 Billion in 2022, China Shows Rapid Growth with an 8.5% CAGR

13 Oct, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mechanical Ventilators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mechanical Ventilators, valued at US$14.9 billion in 2022, is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a size of US$22.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for intensive care and portable/transportable ventilators.
Key Findings from the Report:
- Intensive Care Segment to Grow at 4.9% CAGR: The intensive care segment is expected to record a 4.9% CAGR, reaching US$15.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is fueled by the increasing need for advanced life support systems in critical care settings.
- Strong Growth in the Portable/Transportable Segment: The portable/transportable segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.7% over the next eight years. This growth is driven by the demand for ventilators that provide mobility and flexibility for patient care.
- U.S. Market Estimated at $6.3 Billion: The Mechanical Ventilators market in the United States is estimated to be valued at US$6.3 billion in 2022. This significant market size is due to the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure and continuous technological advancements.
- China's Rapid Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to experience impressive growth with a projected market size of US$1.9 billion by 2030, showcasing a CAGR of 8.5% during the analysis period. This growth is indicative of China's increasing investment in healthcare.
- Global Competitive Landscape: The report features 82 key competitors in the Mechanical Ventilators market, including industry leaders such as GE HealthCare PLC, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Getinge AB (Getinge Group).
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and persistent inflation in developing countries, governments are making efforts to stabilize their economies. New technologies, including generative AI, applied AI, and renewables, are expected to drive economic growth and value to global GDP.
