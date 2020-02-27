US LED Launches Light Now™ Lighting as a Service Program

For companies looking to increase efficiencies, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) reduces overall energy consumption and eliminates maintenance. It's an all-inclusive subscription that allows business owners the ability to have energy-efficient LED lighting with no upfront capital. Monthly payments divide the cost of the new LED lighting, the installation, and the maintenance. Because Lighting as a Service is defined as a service agreement, it's designated as an operating expense and not a capital expenditure on the books. For more information about the Light Now Lighting as a Service Program: https://hubs.ly/H0nbcyC0

For over 18 years, US LED has been a full-service provider of commercial lighting, signage, and technology solutions. Because of our early history in LED lighting, US LED has decades of engineering expertise to continuously offer ultra-long-life luminaires that approach or exceed 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes and are backed by an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Many of our lighting products are assembled in our plant in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.usled.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

