US LED, Ltd. Announces The Opening of Its New Headquarters With Expanded Warehouse & Production Capabilities

May 30, 2023

KATY, Texas , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting, announced today that it has moved to a larger state-of-the-art headquarters in Katy, Texas, just west of the Greater Houston metropolitan area. The modern 50,000-square-foot facility at 500 Morris Oliver Way includes new contemporary offices, an expanded warehouse, and increased engineering and production capabilities. Built with future growth in mind, the new facilities will allow US LED to continue focusing on being an industry innovator and serving customers more rapidly and efficiently.

New US LED headquarters with expanded warehouse located in Katy, Texas.
"We are excited to open our new larger facility to support the company's long-term plans that include increased product development, growing inventory capacity, and overall growth," said Ron Farmer, CEO of US LED. "The investment in expansion further illustrates that US LED is committed to enhancing the customer experience at the highest level."

The move is part of US LED's commitment to operational efficiency and exceptional customer service in the marketplace. The new facility has been outfitted with US LED's energy-efficient lighting solutions integrated with Casambi wireless Bluetooth lighting controls. Additionally, a modern energy management system provides a line of sight to the building technologies, like lighting and HVAC, to respond more efficiently to demand and increase energy savings without sacrificing occupant comfort.

To learn more about US LED and its operational efficiency solutions, visit: https://hubs.la/Q01QqW5H0

About US LED, Ltd.

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service commercial LED lighting and controls provider. With decades of expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes, backed by its Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, US LED now offers comprehensive operational efficiency solutions to provide organizations with an easy path to energy management and meeting ESG goals. As the industry's most responsive provider, US LED works to ease the burden of complex national programs by applying end-to-end program experience through nationwide turnkey installation implemented by its dedicated project management team. For more information, visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedInFacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

