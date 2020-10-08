US LED, Ltd. Expands Product Portfolio With TurboEVC™, A New Electric Vehicle Charging Station For Commercial and Industrial Applications

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting solutions, announced today the launch of TurboEVC, a new electric vehicle charging station for commercial and industrial applications. This new Level 2 charging station is compatible with existing EVs on the market and provides the performance that drivers, businesses, and utilities are looking for. In addition to providing network-ready charging hardware, US LED will offer turnkey electric vehicle charging solutions that include OCPP-compliant software for managing charging stations and the complete installation. This allows businesses to offer the benefits of EV charging to visitors and employees, while also supporting a commercial fleet.

US LED TurboEVC Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Unit With Plug and Mounting Pedestal

"We believe that expanding our product offering to include electric vehicle charging puts us in a very strong position in the marketplace," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "I know of no other company that offers their customers our unique combination of EV chargers, turnkey lighting solutions, signage and service on a national level. All supported by our highly trained project management team. US LED remains ' The Right Choice! '"

TurboEVC Features:

Level 2 electric vehicle charging station that is compatible with existing EVs.

Stylish, ergonomic enclosure that integrates well within existing architecture and is well-protected from harsh outdoor environments (NEMA 3R).

Choice of communication technology that connects to third-party OCPP-compliant management software.

Wall or stand-alone pedestal mounting configurations that work within your circuit capacity to reduce installation costs.

Smart and secure RFID authentication that allows access to EV drivers.

Standard SAE J1772™ plug that is compatible with most all-electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

For more information about US LED's new EV charging station: https://hubs.la/H0xb6df0

About US LED, Ltd.

For over 19 years, US LED has been a full-service provider of commercial lighting, signage, and technology solutions. Because of our early history in LED lighting, US LED has decades of engineering expertise to continuously offer ultra-long-life luminaires that approach or exceed 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes and are backed by an industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty. Many of our lighting products are assembled in our plant in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.usled.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

