US LED, Ltd. Introduces New ExsaBay® Xtreme Compact LED High Bay with Selectable CCT

KATY, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting and Operational Efficiency Solutions, today launched its new ExsaBay Xtreme Compact LED high bay with selectable CCT for commercial and industrial spaces.

The ExsaBay Xtreme Compact offers exceptional versatility and illumination for larger spaces like warehouses and distribution centers, effectively replacing outdated fluorescent or HID lighting. It maximizes efficiency and value as part of US LED's commitment to engineering solutions surpassing industry performance and lifetime standards. With specialized optics, it minimizes wasted light, ensures optimal distribution, and maximizes spacing while reducing overall energy consumption.

"The ExsaBay Xtreme Compact is the culmination of US LED's legacy of engineering expertise and available modern technology," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "It is an exciting addition to other selectable CCT options in our portfolio that provide more opportunities for organizations to improve operational efficiency. I am grateful for our team's commitment to providing exceptional customer value."

Users can customize their lighting using the selectable CCT feature, allowing for easy adjustment between 4000K and 5000K. The ExsaBay Xtreme Compact can be installed with advanced sensors that improve energy efficiency and mounting accessories that provide installation flexibility. An emergency battery backup can also be specified to avoid operational interruptions during power outages. Your lighting solution should be as dynamic as your business, and the ExsaBay Xtreme Compact delivers.

Key Product Features

  • Selectable CCT with an integrated switch - 4000K and 5000K.
  • Compact form factor simplifies installation and maximizes spacing.
  • Modular design accommodates output of up to 72,600 lumens.
  • Casambi functionality available for wireless lighting control.
  • Additional sensor, mounting, and emergency battery backup accessories available.
  • Backed by US LED's industry-leading Ten-Year Warranty.

For more specifications, please visit: https://hubs.la/Q02gmXJx0

About US LED

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service LED lighting and controls provider. With decades of expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches or exceeds 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes, backed by its Ten-Year Warranty. Moreover, US LED offers Operational Efficiency Solutions to provide organizations with an easy path to energy management and a full line of sight. US LED eases the burden of complex rollouts by applying end-to-end program experience through our dedicated nationwide turnkey installation and project management teams. Visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedInFacebookX, and Instagram.

