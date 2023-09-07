US LED, Ltd. Launches The New Right Choice Series of Outdoor LED Area/Site Lighting

KATY, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting and other operational efficiency solutions, is thrilled to introduce its new Right Choice Series of outdoor LED luminaires that help users take their site lighting to a new level of distinction and performance while providing immense value.

The Right Choice Series elevates area and site lighting to a new level of distinction and performance while providing immense value.

The Right Choice Series has been designed to capitalize on the unmatched optical and thermal qualities exclusive to best-in-class LED technology. With proprietary optics and multiple sizes, it has the flexibility to light up any outdoor application and meets a full range of project requirements. Aesthetically, it presents a modern approach to outdoor lighting with a sleek style that beautifully integrates into any architectural plan.

Thanks to its integrated switch, you can easily adjust the color temperature during installation to suit any application perfectly. Say goodbye to generic lighting and hello to a tailored solution that enhances the ambiance and functionality of your outdoor spaces. 

"From the beginning, our team set out to develop a product that would have the capabilities to be an all-inclusive solution for any outdoor lighting project and ultimately enrich the environment," says Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "The Right Series does exactly that and is another example of our steadfast commitment to providing ultra-long-life lighting for customers."

Key Product Features

  • Sleek design presents a modern appearance for sites and is night sky friendly.
  • Die-cast housing protects components from harsh environments and optimizes thermal management (IP65 Rated).
  • Rotatable optics offer flexibility for a site plan to deliver light exactly where needed.
  • Selectable CCT with an integrated switch - 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K.
  • Contractor-friendly mounting – direct pole mount, adjustable slip fitter, and trunnion mount.
  • Additional photocell, sensor, and shielding accessories are available.

For more specifications, please visit: https://hubs.la/Q0217rLl0

About US LED

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service commercial LED lighting and controls provider. With decades of expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes, backed by its Ten-Year Warranty. Additionally, US LED offers operational efficiency solutions to provide organizations with an easy path to energy management. US LED eases the burden of complex rollouts by applying end-to-end program experience through nationwide turnkey installation implemented by its dedicated project management team. Visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedInFacebookTwitter, and Instagram

