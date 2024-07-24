KATY, Texas, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US LED, the leading full-service provider of ultra-long-life LED lighting and Operational Efficiency Solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the "Best Lighting" company in the prestigious 2024 Inside Self-Storage Best of Business reader-choice poll.

US LED is dedicated to providing LED lighting solutions that improve the efficiency of self-storage facilities. Post this US LED, Ltd. Wins "Best Lighting" in Inside Self-Storage's 2024 Best of Business Poll

The Inside Self-Storage Best of Business recognition, established in 2011, symbolizes excellence within the self-storage sector. Each year, industry professionals cast their votes online via the ISS website, endorsing their top suppliers across 40 categories. The winners are then honored in the ISS magazine and prominently featured online throughout the year, providing a valuable resource for industry professionals seeking trusted partners.

"Receiving the 'Best Lighting' award from Inside Self-Storage is a tremendous honor and a testament to our entire team's dedication and hard work," said Ron Farmer, CEO at US LED. "We are committed to delivering energy-efficient LED lighting solutions that enhance the efficiency of self-storage facilities. This recognition from industry peers is incredibly gratifying, and we appreciate their support."

US LED's reputation for excellence is built on its unwavering focus on providing ultra-long-life lighting solutions that meet the unique needs of self-storage facilities. With dedicated nationwide project management and installation teams, US LED delivers solutions to reduce operational costs, elevate lighting quality, and enrich the customer experience.

To see how US LED is Always The Right Choice for self-storage, and to learn more about our award-winning lighting solutions, please visit: https://hubs.la/Q02H4X7M0

About US LED

Since 2001, US LED has been a full-service LED lighting and controls provider. With decades of expertise, US LED continuously offers ultra-long-life lighting that approaches or exceeds 200,000-hour L70 lifetimes, backed by its Ten-Year Warranty. Moreover, US LED offers Operational Efficiency Solutions to provide organizations with an easy path to energy management and a full line of sight. US LED eases the burden of complex rollouts by applying end-to-end program experience through our dedicated nationwide turnkey installation and project management teams. Visit www.usled.com and follow LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE US LED