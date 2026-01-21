U.S. Legal Services Unveils Refreshed Brand Experience as Legal Protection Becomes a Workforce Essential

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Services, a trusted provider of legal insurance solutions for more than 50 years, today announced the launch of a refreshed brand experience designed to meet the realities of today's workforce — where legal issues are no longer rare, but routine.

With up to 70% of families and 1 in 3 employees facing a potential legal matter each year, legal protection insurance has become one of the fastest-growing voluntary benefits in the market, shifting from a "nice-to-have" to a workforce essential.

The refreshed brand reflects an evolution — not a name change — and reinforces U.S. Legal Services' long-standing mission to make legal protection accessible, affordable, and human.

"Legal issues used to be viewed as edge cases. Today, they're part of everyday life," said Kyle Sweet, Chairman and CEO of U.S. Legal Services. "Our refreshed brand reflects that reality — and our commitment to providing real attorneys, clear guidance, and support when people need it most, not just during open enrollment."

Built for Real Life — and Always-On Access

U.S. Legal Services' updated brand emphasizes:

Clarity and accessibility — legal coverage that's easy to understand and use

Human support — real people, real attorneys, real guidance

Modern delivery — digital tools that enable always-on, off-cycle enrollment

Workforce flexibility — support for both W-2 and 1099 workers through employer platforms, broker integrations, and solutions like Wallit

The refresh also strengthens U.S. Legal Services' value for brokers and employers by making the benefit easier to explain, easier to implement, and more relevant to today's diverse workforce.

Same Name. Same Commitment. Stronger Experience.

Importantly, the company emphasized that the update does not include a name change.

"U.S. Legal Services remains U.S. Legal Services," added Sweet. "What's changed is how clearly we communicate the growing necessity of legal protection — and how confidently we deliver it."

About U.S. Legal Services

U.S. Legal Services is a modern legal protection insurance company making attorney access simple, affordable, and human. For over 50 years, the company has delivered comprehensive legal, identity theft, and commercial driver protection through employer groups, brokers, associations, and direct-to-consumer channels. With nationwide coverage and flexible access for both W-2 and 1099 workers, U.S. Legal Services ensures people never have to face life's legal moments alone.

For more information, visit www.uslegalservices.net.

SOURCE U.S. Legal Services