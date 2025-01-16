U.S. Legal Support Acquires American Retrieval, Expanding Nationwide Medical Record Retrieval Capabilities with Unmatched Support and Seamless, Automated Solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to announce the acquisition of American Retrieval, the nation's leading medical record retrieval company since 1993. By combining American Retrieval's expertise and advanced technology with U.S. Legal Support's full suite of services, clients across the legal and insurance sectors will benefit from a unique blend of personalized, high-touch support and cost-efficient, expedient solutions powered by advanced automation designed to meet their evolving needs.

Since its inception, American Retrieval has been trusted for its unparalleled expertise in simplifying the medical record retrieval process. Dedicated to making their clients' jobs easier, they provide a secure, HIPAA-compliant portal that enables seamless storage, access, and management of medical records. Their commitment to excellent customer service, paired with innovative, efficient systems, has made American Retrieval the top choice for law firms and insurance companies nationwide.

"This is an exciting milestone for U.S. Legal Support as we welcome American Retrieval to our organization," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO at U.S. Legal Support. "By leveraging the combined skills, expertise and best-in-class record retrieval technology, along with our other comprehensive litigation support services, we're uniquely positioned to deliver a blend of high-touch, personalized service alongside efficient, automated solutions. Together, we're expanding our nationwide reach and setting a new standard for innovation and client-focused service."

The acquisition will provide American Retrieval's clients with access to U.S. Legal Support's comprehensive suite of services, including court reporting, interpreting, translations, transcription, process serving, and trial services, strengthening their ability to meet all litigation support needs with one trusted provider. American Retrieval clients will continue to benefit from the reliability they have always experienced, now augmented by U.S. Legal Support's robust infrastructure and expansive service offerings.

"This is a proud moment for all of us at American Retrieval," said Gregory Simon, Founder of American Retrieval. "For over three decades, our incredible team and loyal clients have been the backbone of our success, and I am deeply grateful for their unwavering support and dedication. Joining forces with U.S. Legal Support ushers in an exciting new chapter, where we can build on our legacy and leverage their vast resources to deliver even more innovative and tailored solutions. I'm excited to see the opportunities this partnership unlocks for our clients and team as we move forward together."

Through this acquisition, U.S. Legal Support and American Retrieval reaffirm a unified commitment to delivering exceptional, client-focused solutions. Together, they look forward to continuing to set the bar for excellence across the legal community and serve clients coast to coast.

To learn more about U.S. Legal Support's services or to schedule a court reporter for an upcoming proceeding, email [email protected] or visit uslegalsupport.com.

To see a live demonstration of the American Retrieval portal or to place an order, visit https://americanretrieval.com/book-a-demo/.

