U.S. Legal Support Appoints Myke Hawkins as Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, excitedly announces the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of their new Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Myke Hawkins. In his innovative position, Hawkins will spearhead sales, marketing and product strategy across the organization, which will result in market-defining vision and insights to enhance both client growth and satisfaction.

Hawkins is a veteran sales executive with a wealth of multi-industry knowledge, having served as Chief Sales and Revenue Officer for multiple Fortune 500 organizations. Most recently, Hawkins was the Chief Sales Officer at Kelly Services, leading a $3.6B customer portfolio through direct employees in more than 15 countries throughout the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and the Middle East. He has orchestrated multiple commercial transformations that delivered sustained and record-setting profits.

An inspiring, dynamic and results-driven business executive, Hawkins has a passion for meeting and exceeding the market's fiercest challenges.

"Myke is a transformative leader who employs a compelling blend of strategic and critical thinking, market-defining vision and insights and unwavering customer affinity," said Charles F. Schugart, CEO, U.S. Legal Support. "We are committed to leading and innovating with technological solutions and driving continued success for our clients. With the addition of Myke to our team, U.S. Legal Support will continue to strengthen our leadership position in the market and accelerate our growth."

Hawkins added, "I couldn't be more excited to join the U.S. Legal Support team and work beside our fellow colleagues as we move forth with deliberation, boldness and with a noble purpose to be the clear and unequivocal leader in the spaces we choose to compete."

To learn more about U.S. Legal Support and their full suite of litigation support services which includes court reporting, remote depositions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcriptions services, please visit www.uslegalsupport.com.

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.

