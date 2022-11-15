U.S. Legal Support Honored with Two 1st Place Litigation Support Service Awards by Daily Business Review

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support Inc., the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, proudly announced today that Florida clients and readers of the Daily Business Review have again voted the company as the #1 Court Reporting Service Provider and #1 Document Management Solutions for Retrieved Records in the annual "Best of 2022 Readers Ranking Survey." In addition to these top honors, U.S. Legal Support also took home second place in the Foreign Language Translation provider category. This is the second year in a row U.S. Legal Support has received these distinctions from the Daily Business Review.

Developed to help lawyers identify the finest legal products and service providers in markets across the country, the annual "Best Of" awards recognize the vendors that stand out among their competitors in providing lawyers with the services required to compete in today's legal market. In addition to the two first place awards, U.S. Legal Support also held its spot in the "Hall of Fame" this year for placing in the top three positions in the last three out of four years.

"We're very proud and excited that our Florida clients and the readers of Daily Business Review voted us as the top court reporting and record retrieval provider again this year," said April Orlando, Executive Vice President of the Southeast at U.S. Legal Support. "As we remain dedicated to creating an outstanding experience for our clients, industry awards such as this mean the world since they come from direct client feedback. We greatly appreciate the support of our Florida clients and the legal community."

U.S. Legal Support is one of the leading providers of both court reporting and record retrieval services for law firms, enterprise corporations, and insurance carriers. With industry-leading cybersecurity, U.S. Legal Support's unparalleled record retrieval capabilities include over 1,100,000 established provider relationships and expediting teams in every time zone. On the court reporting side, U.S. Legal Support offers clients both speed and scale with a nationwide network of over 5,000 professional court reporters in over 12,000 offices nationwide.

2022 has been a big year for industry awards for U.S. Legal Support. Recently, U.S. Legal Support was named as one of the top 100 happiest workplaces by Comparably, and the company was honored as the #1 Court Reporting Provider by Michigan Lawyers Weekly (also for the second year in a row).

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE U.S. Legal Support, Inc.