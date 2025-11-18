U.S. Legal Support Named #1 Court Reporting Provider and Hall of Fame Honoree in the Daily Business Review's "Best of 2025" Awards

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is proud to celebrate another year of recognition in the Daily Business Review's "Best of 2025" survey, earning first place for Court Reporting, second place in Foreign Language Translation, and Hall of Fame honors in both categories for consistent excellence over consecutive years. These distinctions highlight U.S. Legal Support's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and exceptional client service for the legal community in Florida and beyond.

The Daily Business Review's "Best Of" survey is designed to help legal professionals identify the finest legal products and service providers across various disciplines. These annual awards recognize the vendors that lawyers and firm administrators rely on to drive efficiency and success.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized once again by the Daily Business Review and the Florida legal community we're privileged to serve," said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team members across the country, whose commitment to quality and client service never wavers. We're deeply grateful to our clients for their continued trust and partnership — your confidence in us drives everything we do."

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translation, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all time zones, and a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

To schedule a proceeding, contact [email protected] . For a list of all offices nationwide, visit uslegalsupport.com/locations/.

As the nation's first all-inclusive litigation support company, U.S. Legal Support provides a full suite of court reporting, process service, medical record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers nationwide.

