U.S. Legal Support Names Veteran Court Reporter as New Senior Vice President of Court Reporter Relations to Deliver a World-Class Experience for Court Reporters and Clients

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, is delighted to welcome Rick E. Levy, RPR, FPR, to their executive team as the new Senior Vice President of Court Reporter Relations. A second-generation court reporter with more than 25 years of extensive industry experience, Rick will lead the court reporter team with emphasis on recruitment, education and improving the overall court reporter experience – all while continuing to promote and support the nationwide community of professional stenographers.

A pillar in the court reporting community, Rick has worked as a realtime reporter since 1997. He opened his own firm, Network Reporting, in 2003 before merging with First Choice Reporting in 2014. After running the South Florida market, he joined U.S. Legal Support in 2019 where he most recently served as the Regional Director of Client Relations while continuing to report on complex litigation matters. Rick has been instrumental in promoting the court reporting industry, growing our court reporter and client base and leading strategic acquisitions.

An active member of the court reporting community, Rick has served in various leadership roles, including President of the Florida Court Reporters Association (FCRA), a Board Member of the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) and is a sitting member on the ProjectSteno Advisory Council. Rick is also a Student Advisory Council Board Member at his court reporting alma mater, Atlantic Tech (ATC). He has always remained connected to the community, frequently attending industry events including the annual NCRA conference, STAR conference and local Florida association events.

With a passion for the court reporting industry, Rick has loved being a part of the litigation process as well as helping to recruit, educate and train the next generation of professional stenographers. He understands the needs and challenges court reporters face and in his new role will work tirelessly to deliver a world-class experience for court reporters and help them do their job to the best of their abilities.

"As a leader in the court reporting space, we recognize that stenography is the gold standard for reporting," said U.S. Legal Support President & Chief Strategy Officer, Peter J. Giammanco, CSR No. 6810, RPR, CRR, CLR. "We are thrilled to welcome Rick to the team and are excited to continue supporting and promoting stenography and the court reporting profession while delivering an exceptional experience to reporters and our mutual clients."

Rick added, "Being a professional court reporter has allowed me to be in the trenches and see how litigation evolves. I love meeting and interacting with prominent attorneys and helping them prepare for trial by capturing an accurate record. I am excited to work closely with stenographers and the U.S. Legal Support team to continue bringing awareness to this great profession and enabling our mutual success."

Rick currently resides in Weston, Florida with his wife and their 15-year-old son. When not working, you can find him on the golf course or cheering for the football team of his alma mater, the University of Alabama.

About U.S. Legal Support

Founded in 1996, U.S. Legal Support is a privately held company with over 85 offices located across the United States. As one of the leading providers of litigation services, U.S. Legal Support is the only litigation support company that provides a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, major corporations and insurance companies nationwide. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

