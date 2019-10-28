U.S. Life Sciences CEOs Face Reality Check on Emerging Tech Investments

This year, 80 percent of life sciences CEOs surveyed are now expecting a return on investment in one to three years – compared with 25 percent. Nine percent see a positive return on investment within a year, down from 33 percent. (Please see table below about artificial intelligence [AI].)

"This is a reality check about investing in technology," said Justin Hoss, KPMG's life sciences technology leader. "Moving to a digital enterprise is more than treating technology as a widget. It entails a holistic approach from how people work to how to engage patients. Pockets of tech implementation is not true digital transformation. That is just bolting on technology on top of existing processes."

"As enterprises become more automated, we also need to take a harder look at what the future of work will look like in the life sciences industry and address talent needs to help meet that future," added Katie Dahler, KPMG life sciences advisory leader. "AI and robotic technologies are actually expected to be job creators within the industry, but the skillsets that are needed will be different."

KPMG's CEO Outlook found that 80 percent of U.S. life sciences CEOs see technology adding jobs, an increase from 60 percent a year ago.

When asked about how far the implementation of AI is taking place in the U.S. life sciences sector, 30 percent said some of their processes have been automated, 48 percent have started limited implementations, and 23 percent are doing pilot programs for AI.

Life Sciences ROI Investments in AI

Over what time

period do you expect

to see significant

return on investment

from artificial

intelligence? 2019 2018 Difference Within 12 months 11% 30% -19% points In 1-3 years 34% 25% +9.1% points In 3-5 years 55% 20% +35% points We have already

achieved significant

return on investment 0% 25% -25% points

KPMG's CEO Outlook surveyed more than 193 life sciences CEOs worldwide, including 44 based in the United States. The report was part of a broader survey of more than 2,500 CEOs at companies with more than $500 million in annual revenue that was conducted during the spring of 2019.

