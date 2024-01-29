US Life Sciences Research Tools - Federal FY 2024 Budget Proposal Reignites Cancer Research

The "US Life Sciences Research Tools Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Life Sciences Research - Post COVID-19 Pandemic Round-up
  • Stakeholder Funding Landscape - Key NIH-funded Institutions
  • Stakeholder Funding Landscape - NIH Organizational Budgets
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Environment - The NIH Budget Increases-Findings
  • Growth Environment - Spotlight on Private Sector Deals and OI
  • Growth Environment - Budget Increases
  • Growth Environment - 2023 Laboratory Product Budget Breakdown and 2024 Trend
  • Growth Environment - Impact of Supply Chain Challenges on Laboratories
  • Trend 1 - The NIH Budget and Its Impact on the Research Tools Industry
  • Trend 2 - With $2.5 Billion, ARPA-H Drives High-risk, High-reward Research
  • Trend 3 - Federal FY 2024 Budget Proposal Reignites Cancer Research

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Cancer Research
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Proteomics
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Open Innovation
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Flow Cytometry

