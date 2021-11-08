US Lifts Historic International Travel Ban, Welcoming Back Fully Vaccinated Travelers from 33 Countries

- In the last month alone, flight bookings to the USA reached 70% of pre-pandemic levels

- Top US destinations for international visitors include New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Francisco

- The need to go NOW makes November 2021 the most popular month for international travelers to visit the US; Most popular departure date for US-bound international flights is today, November 8th

- Travelers from the U.K. are the most excited to get back across the pond with US-bound flights from the U.K. searched more than US-bound flights from all other European countries, combined

- Brits eager to reunite with American family and friends; Bookings for US-bound Thanksgiving flights from the U.K. jump 2,200%