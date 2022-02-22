US Lighting Group Announces First Shipment of a Cortes Camper to RV Center Idaho

Anthony Corpora, CEO and President said, "This first Cortes Camper shipment represents the culmination of a year's Research and Development, planning, and a great deal of hard work to ramp up production over the last several quarters. We believe we are now in position to accelerate Cortes Campers deliveries through the end of the year and well beyond."



"Cortes Campers travel trailer not only meets the expected requirements of customers but has many appealing features that are typically considered upgrades within the RV industry. We are offering a highly attractive product at a competitive price and dealers are sharing this view. There is an incredible amount of excitement around Cortes Campers, and we are confident this initial delivery will help propel the product to the next level," continued Mr. Corpora.



Cortes Campers is scheduled to ship the second camper in the first week in March with a projected goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the 4th quarter 2022.



According to the RV Industry Association www.rvia.org, in their December 2021 Market Report: Results for the RV Industry Association's survey of manufacturers, determined that total RV shipments for 2021 ended with a record 600,240 wholesale shipments, a 39.5% increase over the 430,412 units shipped in 2020. Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended 2021 up 39.6% against 2020 with 544,028 wholesale shipments. This indicates the desirability of the RV industry segment Cortes Campers is pursuing.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC a boat manufacturer and Futuro Houses, LLC a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com



About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of patents pending recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including but not limited to reference to orders, sales goals, growth of the industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.



Investor Relations Contact:

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

[email protected]

SOURCE US Lighting Group