U.S. Liquid Refreshment Beverage Market Retail Dollars And Volume Both Grew In 2017, Reports Beverage Marketing Corporation

Bottled water, which surpassed carbonated soft drinks to become the number-one beverage by volume in 2016, further solidified its leadership with notably vigorous growth in 2017. The category's defining qualities – healthful, natural, calorie-free and convenient – increasingly appeal to U.S. consumers. Pricing remained aggressive, which also contributed to bottled water's performance. Volume enlarged by 7% and retail sales swelled by nearly 11%.

Extending an ongoing trend, small segments outperformed most traditional mass-market ones. In terms of both volume and dollars, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee and value-added water in particular advanced forcefully in 2017. Indeed, RTD coffee outperformed all other segments with a 12.3% increase in volume and a 14.4% increase in retail dollars. Value-added water also saw double-digit growth rates in both volume and dollars. Bottled water also outperformed the overall beverage market. In contrast, fruit beverages saw contraction in both volume and dollars, while carbonated soft drinks grew in dollars and declined in volume as beverage companies continued to downsize packages to respond to consumers' desire for less sugar.

Despite their growth, no energy drink, RTD coffee or value-added water brand ranked among the leading trademarks by volume. (No fruit beverage brand did either.)

Sports beverages, on the other hand, had Gatorade (including all brand variations) as the sixth largest liquid refreshment beverage trademark during the year with volume greater than 1 billion gallons.

Carbonated soft drinks continued to account for four of the five top beverage brands by volume, with the category growing retail sales by 1.2%. Total category volume dipped by 1.3% from 12.5 billion gallons in 2016 to 12.3 billion gallons in 2017, which lowered their market share to less than 37%. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo retained their usual first and second positions among the 10 leading beverage trademarks in 2017, with Mountain Dew and Dr Pepper claiming third and fifth place. Dr Pepper and Sprite (ranked seventh) both recorded volume growth during the year.

Bottled water had four entries among the leading trademarks in 2017. All of them grew volume (though one barely did), and three of them moved well in advance of the overall liquid refreshment beverage category. Nestlé Pure Life surpassed Dr Pepper to become the fourth largest brand by volume.

Four companies accounted for all of the leading refreshment beverage trademarks. PepsiCo had four brands. Coca-Cola had three while Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) had two and Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPSG) had one.

"The beverage industry's ongoing growth in both volume and retail sales indicates fundamental strength," said Michael C. Bellas, chairman and CEO, Beverage Marketing Corporation. "Its response to changes in consumer preferences illustrates its ability to adapt."

New York City-based Beverage Marketing Corporation is the leading consulting, research and advisory services firm dedicated to the global beverage industry.



U.S. LIQUID REFRESHMENT BEVERAGE MARKET RETAIL DOLLARS, VOLUME AND GROWTH 2007 – 2017











Millions of Millions of Dollar Volume Year Dollars Gallons % Change % Change 2007 $149,717.3 30,708.4 -- -- 2008 150,263.4 30,067.9 0.4% -2.1% 2009 145,472.2 29,264.2 -3.2% -2.7% 2010 147,763.1 29,663.4 1.6% 1.4% 2011 152,166.2 29,888.1 3.0% 0.8% 2012 155,770.3 30,273.6 2.4% 1.3% 2013 156,141.9 30,265.2 0.2% 0.0% 2014 160,848.5 30,949.5 3.0% 2.3% 2015 167,899.3 31,847.5 4.4% 2.9% 2016 174,656.5 32,983.9 4.0% 3.6% 2017 180,051.8 33,692.7 3.1% 2.1%









Source: Beverage Marketing Corporation



LEADING LIQUID REFRESHMENT BEVERAGE TRADEMARKS* Volume, Change and Market Share 2016 – 2017



















2017 Millions of Gallons % Change Share of Volume Trademark Company Rank 2016 2017 2016/17 2016 2017 Coke Coca-Cola 1 3,933.0 3,867.5 -1.7% 11.9% 11.5% Pepsi PepsiCo 2 1,858.9 1,770.7 -4.7% 5.6% 5.3% Mountain Dew PepsiCo 3 1,333.0 1,281.8 -3.8% 4.0% 3.8% Nestle Pure Life NWNA 4 1,089.6 1,190.0 9.2% 3.3% 3.5% Dr Pepper DPSG 5 1,160.3 1,168.0 0.7% 3.5% 3.5% Gatorade** PepsiCo 6 1,081.7 1,050.3 -2.9% 3.3% 3.1% Sprite Coca-Cola 7 897.2 931.5 3.8% 2.7% 2.8% Poland Spring NWNA 8 835.4 902.4 8.0% 2.5% 2.7% Dasani Coca-Cola 9 705.8 705.9 0.0% 2.1% 2.1% Aquafina PepsiCo 10 588.1 603.9 2.7% 1.8% 1.8% Subtotal



13,483.0 13,471.9 -0.1% 40.9% 40.0% All Others



19,500.9 20,220.8 3.7% 59.1% 60.0% TOTAL



32,983.9 33,692.7 2.1% 100.0% 100.0%

* Includes all trademark volume (e.g., all types of Coca-Cola, including Diet Coke, et al.; all types of Pepsi, including Diet Pepsi, etc.; and so on). ** Includes G2. Source: Beverage Marketing Corporation



U.S. LIQUID REFRESHMENT BEVERAGE MARKET CHANGES IN VOLUME AND RETAIL DOLLARS BY SEGMENT 2016 – 2017







% Change Segments Volume Retail Dollars Ready-to-Drink Coffee 12.3% 14.4% Value-Added Water 11.7% 10.0% Bottled Water 7.0% 10.8% Energy Drinks 3.7% 2.8% Ready-to-Drink Tea 1.1% 3.9% Sports Drinks -2.1% -1.2% Carbonated Soft Drinks -1.3% 1.2% Fruit Beverages -3.9% -2.2% TOTAL LRBs 2.1% 3.1%





Source: Beverage Marketing Corporation

