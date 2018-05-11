U.S. LUMBER Agrees to Acquire Midwest Lumber

U.S. LUMBER President and CEO Jeff McLendon said: "We are thrilled to be adding Midwest Lumber to the U.S. LUMBER family. The Charpentier family and the Midwest Lumber team have built a fantastic business with a well-earned reputation for providing the highest level of service to both their customers and suppliers. The Midwest Lumber acquisition advances our growth strategy by expanding our geographic presence and product mix, and adds a great group of new people to our team. We're particularly pleased that combining these complementary businesses will enhance the value proposition we offer our trading partners."

Midwest Lumber Vice President of Sales Dave Charpentier added: " We are extremely excited to be joining forces with U.S. LUMBER. Our teams share very similar cultures and core values based on honesty, integrity, and best-in-class service to our customers. Becoming a part of U.S. LUMBER will enhance our ability to provide growth opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers."

Upon completion of the acquisition, Midwest Lumber will operate under its existing brand name as a division of U.S. LUMBER and will be led by current Vice President of Sales Dave Charpentier. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The companies expect to complete the transaction by early June, subject to customary closing conditions.

About U.S. LUMBER

U.S. LUMBER, with over $800 million in revenue, was formed by the merger in 1998 of Atlantic Trading Company and Bestwood Forest Products and has since grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, including its 2017 purchase of NILCO. The Company has built a reputation of trust and responsiveness through its constant focus on delivering highly personalized service to each customer. The Company offers one of the largest and broadest inventories of specialty building products in the industry. The Company, headquartered in Atlanta, serves over 7,000 pro-dealer and retail customers in 27 U.S. states. More information can be found on the Company's website at www.uslumber.com.

About Midwest Lumber

Midwest Lumber, based in Stillwater, Minnesota, was founded in 1985 as a wholesale distributor of building materials. Over the past three decades, Midwest Lumber has grown significantly in specialty building products, and has built a reputation for outstanding product offerings and world class service. Midwest Lumber serves over 1,000 customers in the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and parts of Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Illinois. More information can be found on Midwest Lumber's website www.midwestlumberinc.com.

