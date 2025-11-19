U.S. Lumber Coalition and American Loggers Council Blast Yet More Canadian Lumber Subsidies, Call on President Trump to Increase U.S. Tariff Measures

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Brunswick Premier Holt announced on Monday that yet another subsidy package is coming from the Canadian federal government to prop up Canada's massive excess lumber production capacity.    

"By pouring on yet more subsidies, Canada is making it perfectly clear that they are looking to circumvent U.S. trade measures, and neutralize President Trump's Section 232 measures, imposed specifically to address Canada's unfair trade in lumber. This cat and mouse game has to stop now," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition. 

"We urge President Trump to increase tariff measures on unfairly traded Canadian lumber until Canada gets the message that subsidies for its industry to the detriment of our industry are not tolerated," added van Heyningen.  "This is an issue of survival, prosperity, and growth of U.S. manufacturing, in local communies, and state economies nationwide."

"Canada has a long-established history of unfairly trading lumber, to the direct detriment of U.S. logging and landholding communities," said Scott Dane, Executive Director of the American Loggers Council.  "U.S. import duties are helping offset Canada's dumping and subsidization, but Canada's frankly outrageous approach is now to double down and to subsidize its way through the U.S. trade measures.  The United States must respond forcefully to ensure Canada is not allowed to decimate our domestic supply lines of American-made lumber."

The Canadian industry maintains a massive level of excess lumber production capacity and ships 60 to 70 percent of its total production into the United States – flooding the U.S. market and suppressing lumber prices below normal market rates.

"Canada should be looking at how to responsibly reduce its massive 6 to 8 billion board feet of excess lumber capacity instead of heaping on subsides designed maintain that excess capacity and production.  The time has come for Canadian lumber producers to stop dumping their excess products in the United States.  Additional tariff measures by President Trump would send a clear message to Canada and help right size the Canadian industry and allow U.S. producers to produce and grow to their natural size," concluded van Heyningen. 

U.S. lumber community voices on the harmful effects of Canadian subsidized and unfairly traded softwood lumber imports:  https://uslumbercoalition.org/video/canada-piles-on-more-lumber-subsidies-and-continues-to-harm-u-s-lumber-industry/ 

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition
The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

Canadian Subsidy Announcements Since August 2025:

Federal

Alberta

British Columbia

Ontario

CONTACT:
Zoltan van Heyningen [email protected] | 202-805-9133

Scott Dane
[email protected] | (202) 627-6961

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition; American Loggers Council

