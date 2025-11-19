U.S. Lumber Coalition and American Loggers Council Blast Yet More Canadian Lumber Subsidies, Call on President Trump to Increase U.S. Tariff Measures

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Brunswick Premier Holt announced on Monday that yet another subsidy package is coming from the Canadian federal government to prop up Canada's massive excess lumber production capacity.

"By pouring on yet more subsidies, Canada is making it perfectly clear that they are looking to circumvent U.S. trade measures, and neutralize President Trump's Section 232 measures, imposed specifically to address Canada's unfair trade in lumber. This cat and mouse game has to stop now," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

"We urge President Trump to increase tariff measures on unfairly traded Canadian lumber until Canada gets the message that subsidies for its industry to the detriment of our industry are not tolerated," added van Heyningen. "This is an issue of survival, prosperity, and growth of U.S. manufacturing, in local communies, and state economies nationwide."

"Canada has a long-established history of unfairly trading lumber, to the direct detriment of U.S. logging and landholding communities," said Scott Dane, Executive Director of the American Loggers Council. "U.S. import duties are helping offset Canada's dumping and subsidization, but Canada's frankly outrageous approach is now to double down and to subsidize its way through the U.S. trade measures. The United States must respond forcefully to ensure Canada is not allowed to decimate our domestic supply lines of American-made lumber."

The Canadian industry maintains a massive level of excess lumber production capacity and ships 60 to 70 percent of its total production into the United States – flooding the U.S. market and suppressing lumber prices below normal market rates.

"Canada should be looking at how to responsibly reduce its massive 6 to 8 billion board feet of excess lumber capacity instead of heaping on subsides designed maintain that excess capacity and production. The time has come for Canadian lumber producers to stop dumping their excess products in the United States. Additional tariff measures by President Trump would send a clear message to Canada and help right size the Canadian industry and allow U.S. producers to produce and grow to their natural size," concluded van Heyningen.

The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

Canadian Subsidy Announcements Since August 2025:

Federal

Reskilling Package : In September 2025, the GOC announced a new reskilling package created to train 50,000 workers to invest in Canadians through the federal government's Labour Market Development Agreements with provinces and territories. The GOC pledged an additional $450 million over the next three years to train employees, including "mid-career, long-tenured workers affected by U.S. tariffs and global market shifts." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the GOC announced a new reskilling package created to train 50,000 workers to invest in Canadians through the federal government's Labour Market Development Agreements with provinces and territories. The GOC pledged an additional $450 million over the next three years to train employees, including "mid-career, long-tenured workers affected by U.S. tariffs and global market shifts." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Workforce Alliances and Sectoral Workforce Innovation Fund : In September 2025, the government announced it would invest $382 million over the next five years to "invest in projects tailored to local job markets to help businesses recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the government announced it would invest $382 million over the next five years to "invest in projects tailored to local job markets to help businesses recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Workforce Innovation Fund : In September 2025, the government announced it would provide $50 million to fund "projects that help businesses in key sectors and regions recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the government announced it would provide $50 million to fund "projects that help businesses in key sectors and regions recruit and retain the workforce they need." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Strategic Response Fund : In September 2025, the GOC launched this new program to support "economic resilience" for "strategic sectors disproportionately exposed to U.S. tariffs and global trade risks." (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/programs-and-initiatives/strategic-response-fund)





: In September 2025, the GOC launched this new program to support "economic resilience" for "strategic sectors disproportionately exposed to U.S. tariffs and global trade risks." (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/ised/en/programs-and-initiatives/strategic-response-fund) Immediate Liquidity Relief : In September 2025, the Business Development Bank of Canada announced that it would offer loans of $2 - $5 million for SMEs impacted by tariffs. The Bank will also offer "{f}lexibilities to the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, including lower interest rates and longer maturities." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)





: In September 2025, the Business Development Bank of Canada announced that it would offer loans of $2 - $5 million for SMEs impacted by tariffs. The Bank will also offer "{f}lexibilities to the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, including lower interest rates and longer maturities." (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and) Regional Tariff Response Initiative : This program was created earlier this year in March, and in September 2025, the GOC announced that it would significantly increase allocated funds from $450 million to $1 billion over the next three years to support businesses (particularly SMEs) directly or indirectly impacted by U.S. tariffs. (https://www.pm.gc.kca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-newk-measures-protect-build-and)





: This program was created earlier this year in March, and in September 2025, the GOC announced that it would significantly increase allocated funds from $450 million to $1 billion over the next three years to support businesses (particularly SMEs) directly or indirectly impacted by U.S. tariffs. (https://www.pm.gc.kca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-newk-measures-protect-build-and) New Buy Canadian Policy: By November 2025, the GOC pledged to prioritize Canadian suppliers in federal spending and have amended its procurement requirements to require all federal agencies and Crown corporations to follow the Buy Canada Policy. The Policy includes Canadian softwood lumber. (https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/backgrounders/2025/09/05/prime-minister-carney-launches-new-measures-protect-build-and)

Alberta

Regional Tariff Response Initiative for the Prairie Provinces (AB, MB, SK): In September 2025, the Prairies Economic Development Canada initiated a program in response to the Regional Tariff Response Initiative strategy announced by the GOC earlier that month. This program is being administered to "protect Canadian businesses and workers from the impacts of tariffs." (https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/services/funding/regional-tariff-response-initiative.html)

British Columbia

BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund : In September 2025, the GBC announced $2.5 million in funding for nine wood-product manufacturing businesses to plan or complete capital projects. (https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025FOR0039-000907)





: In September 2025, the GBC announced $2.5 million in funding for nine wood-product manufacturing businesses to plan or complete capital projects. (https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025FOR0039-000907) Regional Tariff Response Initiative: In October 2025, as part of the GOC's strategy announced in September, the GBC launched this program to "defend Canadian jobs, industries, and supply chains" and to "protect Canadian businesses and workers from the impact of tariffs." Approved projects may receive $200,000 to $10 million in funding. Proposals from businesses in certain sectors, including forestry , will be prioritized. (https://www.canada.ca/en/pacific-economic-development/services/funding/regional-tariff-response-initiative.html)

Ontario

Ontario Forest Access Roads Program: In September 2025, the GOO announced a $20 million increase in funding for Provincial Forest Access Roads program (already countervailed). (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907)





In September 2025, the GOO announced a $20 million increase in funding for Provincial Forest Access Roads program (already countervailed). (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907) Ontario Sawmill Chip Support Program: In September 2025, the GOO announced a $10 million increase in funding for Ontario Sawmill Chip Support program to help sawmills find "new, innovative markets for their wood chips." (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907)





In September 2025, the GOO announced a $10 million increase in funding for Ontario Sawmill Chip Support program to help sawmills find "new, innovative markets for their wood chips." (https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/forestry/ottawa-must-turn-talk-into-action-to-save-forestry-says-ontario-associate-minister-11270907) Investments in Steel and Softwood Lumber Industries : In September 2025, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the government announced "a series of investments to strengthen the economy across Northern Ontario." These initiatives will support "workers and businesses most affected by tariffs and trade disruptions." (https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/news/canadian-news/ontario-economic-agency-announces-investments-steel-and-softwood-industries)





: In September 2025, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the government announced "a series of investments to strengthen the economy across Northern Ontario." These initiatives will support "workers and businesses most affected by tariffs and trade disruptions." (https://www.woodworkingnetwork.com/news/canadian-news/ontario-economic-agency-announces-investments-steel-and-softwood-industries) Regional Tariff Response Initiative in Southern Ontario: In October 2025, as part of the GOC's strategy announced in September, the GOO launched the RTRI to help businesses across all sectors "overcome trade disruptions" caused by tariffs. Businesses can request funding ranging from $125,000 to $10 million. (https://feddev-ontario.canada.ca/en/funding-southern-ontario/regional-tariff-response-initiative-southern-ontario)

