U.S. Lumber Coalition Applauds U.S. International Trade Commission's Finding that Antidumping and Countervailing Duties Against Unfairly Traded Softwood Lumber Imports From Canada Must Remain In Place

The U.S. Lumber Coalition

30 Nov, 2023, 12:06 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. international Trade Commission (ITC) today ruled 4-0 in favor of the domestic industry that dumped and subsidized lumber imports from Canada continue to be a threat to the U.S. industry. This means the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on Canadian softwood lumber will remain in place.

The ITC examined and found that improvements in the U.S. softwood lumber industry, such as increases in production, capital investments, and employment, were related to the antidumping and the countervailing duty orders. The ITC also determined that the continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidization would likely harm the U.S. industry if the orders against unfairly traded Canadian imports were taken away.

The U.S. Department of Commerce had previously found that if the orders were revoked Canadian dumping would resume at a margin of up to 7.28 percent and subsidization at a rate of up to 19.62 percent. 

"The facts before the International Trade Commission were clear – unfairly traded imports from Canada cause real harm to U.S. producers and workers," said Andrew Miller, Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition and CEO of Stimson Lumber.  "The ruling by the Commission means the softwood lumber trade cases can continue to help offset Canadian lumber subsidies and dumping, allowing the domestic industry to compete against unfairly traded imports from Canada." 

"The U.S. Lumber Coalition fully supports the continued full enforcement of America's trade laws against unfairly traded imports. Today's ruling was paramount for the long-term confidence in the U.S. softwood lumber sawmilling industry to continue to make the investments in employees and mill operations necessary to supply the U.S. market to build American homes," concluded Miller. 

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition
The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees, and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community, and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices, including its gross underpricing of timber. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen
[email protected] | 202-805-9133

SOURCE The U.S. Lumber Coalition

