U.S. Lumber Coalition Comments on Canada Dropping Its Appeal of Softwood Lumber Antidumping Trade Case

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Lumber Coalition supports Canada's decision to drop its appeal of the second administrative review of the antidumping order in the trade case against unfairly traded softwood lumber imports from Canada. This step finalizes the total antidumping liability for Canadian softwood lumber producers who dumped their product into the U.S. market in 2019. Dumping is a highly disruptive practice that distorts the market and continues to harm U.S. lumber producers and its workforce.

"With the conclusion of this appeal, Canadian lumber producers will now owe U.S. taxpayers an additional estimated $236 million. That liability reflects the high level of dumping that occurred in 2019 and sets the stage for a total estimated payment of $760 million to U.S. taxpayers once the anti-subsidy portion of that review is completed," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition.

To date, Canadian softwood lumber producers have paid an estimated $7.2 billion in duties as a result of their unfair trade practices, the majority of which will be liquidated into the U.S. Treasury.

"The domestic U.S. lumber industry will continue to fight for strong and effective trade law enforcement until Canada stops engaging in unfair trade practices. Strong trade law enforcement is exactly what must continue for the United States to sustain its progress to self-reliance in softwood lumber milled by American workers to build American homes," concluded van Heyningen.

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices. The Coalition supports the full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to allow the U.S. industry to invest and grow to its natural size without being impaired by unfairly traded imports. Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws will strengthen domestic supply lines by maximizing long-term domestic production and lumber availability produced by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

CONTACT: Zoltan van Heyningen

[email protected] | 202-805-9133

SOURCE U.S. Lumber Coalition