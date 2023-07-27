U.S. Lumber Coalition Supports the Continued Strong Enforcement of the U.S. Trade Laws to Address Canada's Unfair Softwood Lumber Trade Practices

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced the final determination of a combined anti-subsidy and anti-dumping duty rate of 7.99% in the fourth annual review of unfairly traded Canadian softwood lumber imports into the United States. The review covers lumber imported in calendar year 2021.

"The softwood lumber trade cases help offset Canadian lumber subsidies and dumping, allowing U.S. lumber manufacturers to compete in a fair market, invest in their businesses, and supply more U.S. lumber milled by U.S. workers to build U.S. homes," said Andrew Miller, Chairman of the U.S. Lumber Coalition and CEO of Stimson Lumber.  

The U.S. lumber industry established its right to the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties in the face of unfair competition from Canada in 2017, and the industry continues to vigorously defend the existence and enforcement of those duties in all appropriate fora.

"Continued full enforcement of the U.S. trade laws by the Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission is exactly what must happen for enduring expansion of U.S. lumber manufacturing and availability to meet demand to build more American homes," added Miller.

"Failure to fully enforce the trade laws would only undermine long-term confidence in expanding U.S. sawmilling capacity and jobs in the American softwood lumber industry, which could cause significant supply disruptions for the U.S. market.," concluded Miller. 

The U.S. industry remains open to a new U.S.–Canada softwood lumber trade agreement. Canada's lumber industry to date has not been able to agree on a unified position to present to the Canadian federal government to request initiation of government-to-government negotiations with the United States. Until this happens, the U.S. Lumber Coalition fully supports the continued strong enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices.

About the U.S. Lumber Coalition

The U.S. Lumber Coalition is an alliance of large and small softwood lumber producers from around the country, joined by their employees, and woodland owners, working to address Canada's unfair lumber trade practices. Our goal is to serve as the voice of the American lumber community, and effectively address Canada's unfair softwood lumber trade practices, including its gross underpricing of timber. For more information, please visit the Coalition's website at www.uslumbercoalition.org.

