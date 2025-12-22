U.S. Luxury Home Market Shows Mixed Pricing and Divergent Selling Speeds

National luxury prices ease while select markets see rapid turnover

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National luxury home prices continued to soften in November 2025, with the 90th-percentile threshold dipping to $1.20 million, down 2.3% from a year ago, according to the November Realtor.com® Luxury Housing Report. While the ultraluxury segment showed modest monthly growth, the broader luxury market is experiencing a mixed landscape, with some metros moving quickly and others seeing slower turnover.

Among the nation's most expensive markets, eight of the top 10 posted annual price declines, led by Kahului–Wailuku, HI, where luxury thresholds fell 21% year over year. By contrast, Heber, UT, saw its luxury threshold climb nearly 10%, and Key West–Key Largo, FL, remained steady, underscoring the market's divergent trends.

"Luxury home dynamics are increasingly driven by local factors rather than national trends," said Antony Smith, senior economist at Realtor.com®. "Some high-cost metros are experiencing brisk demand and fast turnover, while others face slower sales even at elevated price points. Understanding these local dynamics is key for both buyers and sellers in today's luxury market."

National Overview



November 2025 Monthly Change YoY Change Luxury Threshold 90th Percentile $1,199,977 -2.0 % -2.3 % High-End Luxury Threshold 95th Percentile $1,930,853 -1.2 % -2.7 % Ultra Luxury Threshold 99th Percentile $5,490,492 0.5 % -2.4 % National Median Listing Price $415,000 -2.2 % -0.4 % Million-Dollar Listing Share 12.8 % -0.4pp 0.0pp

Fastest and Slowest Luxury Markets

Nationally, luxury homes spent a median of 78 days on the market in November, unchanged from the prior year. Yet the variation across metros was striking. San Jose–Sunnyvale–Santa Clara, CA, led the nation with top-tier homes selling in a median of 56 days, while Bend, OR, recorded the slowest pace at 146 days.

Naples–Marco Island, FL, emerged as a standout, with luxury homes selling 23.5% faster year over year. The metro's luxury threshold sits at $3.50 million, slightly down from last year, while the top 10% of listings are moving quickly amid ample inventory, reflecting strong demand and post-hurricane market dynamics following Hurricane Milton in one of Florida's most desirable coastal markets.

Other fast-moving markets include Riverside–San Bernardino–Ontario, CA, and the Washington, D.C., area, where median selling times ranged from 57 to 58 days. Meanwhile, Heber, UT, Kahului–Wailuku, HI, and Santa Rosa–Petaluma, CA, remained among the slowest-moving luxury markets, highlighting that elevated prices and specialized buyer pools can slow sales even in desirable locales.

Luxury Pricing Trends

Overall, November's results illustrate a luxury market defined less by national trends than by localized pricing, inventory alignment, and buyer urgency. Markets where pricing and demand are well-matched are seeing homes move rapidly, while other high-priced metros face slower sales, reflecting a nuanced landscape for high-end buyers and sellers alike.

Fastest Moving Luxury Markets

Rank Area 10% Most Expensive

Listings Start at: Median Days on

Market for Top

10%: Median Days on Market

for Top 10% YoY: 0 USA $1,199,977 78 0.0 % 1 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $3,798,000 56 -6.7 % 2 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $1,249,999 57 0.0 % 3 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $1,471,468 58 5.5 % 4 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN $894,561 58 -7.9 % 5 Boise City, ID $1,349,960 60 -25.5 % 6 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX $794,576 61 3.4 % 7 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ $1,377,525 64 1.6 % 8 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $898,989 64 -9.9 % 9 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $1,791,469 65 0.0 % 10 Naples-Marco Island, FL $3,497,370 65 -23.5 %

Slowest Moving Luxury Markets

Rank Area 10% Most Expensive

Listings Start at: Median Days on

Market for Top

10%: Median Days on Market

for Top 10% YoY: 0 USA $1,199,977 78 0.0 % 1 Bend, OR $1,850,000 146 14.1 % 2 Heber, UT $6,637,500 136 -0.7 % 3 Kahului-Wailuku, HI $3,659,000 119 -17.4 % 4 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA $3,500,000 116 -17.14 % 5 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL $2,895,000 116 -3.8 % 6 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $1,293,535 114 9.1 % 7 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA $2,996,400 100 25.9 % 8 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $766,548 99 7.0 % 9 Port St. Lucie, FL $1,053,500 99 -4.8 % 10 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $1,090,656 93 8.1 %

Top 10 Markets by 90th Percentile Listing Price

Rank Area Metro/Micro 10% Most Expensive

Listings Start at: 10% Most Expensive

Listings YoY Average Annual

Million-Dollar

Listing Count Multiple Median

Listing Price 1 Heber, UT Micro $6,637,500 9.9 % 858 4.6 2 Key West-Key Largo, FL Micro $5,000,000 0.0 % 835 3.8 3 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro $4,002,585 -4.9 % 9,199 3.7 4 Bridgeport-Stamford-Danbury, CT Metro $3,999,600 -11.0 % 544 5.2 5 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro $3,798,000 -5.1 % 1,020 2.9 6 Kahului-Wailuku, HI Metro $3,659,000 -21.0 % 697 3.5 7 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro $3,500,000 -12.3 % 502 3.6 8 Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro $3,497,370 -3.1 % 2,465 4.8 9 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro $2,996,400 -8.6 % 658 3.0 10 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ Metro $2,995,000 -9.1 % 11,624 4.0

Methodology

All data in this report is sourced from Realtor.com® listing trends as of November 2025, reflecting active inventory of existing homes, including single-family residences, condos, townhomes, row homes, and co-ops. Listings reflect only those posted on MLS platforms that provide listing feeds to Realtor.com. New-construction listings are excluded unless actively listed on participating MLSs.

Luxury segmentation is based on market-specific price percentiles, with the 90th percentile representing entry-level luxury, the 95th percentile marking high-end luxury, and the 99th percentile indicating ultraluxury. All calculations are based on listing prices, not final sales prices.

Metropolitan and micropolitan areas are defined using the Office of Management and Budget's OMB-2023 delineations, with Claritas 2025 household estimates used for relative comparisons. Where appropriate, we limited analysis to metros or micros with a minimum threshold of active million-dollar listings on average over the past year to ensure meaningful comparisons.

Historical listing trend data extends to July 2016, but year-over-year comparisons in this report use November 2024 as the baseline.

