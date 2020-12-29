US Lymphedema Market 2020-2024: Size & Forecasts with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Lymphedema Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Lymphedema market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as growing prevalence of breast cancer, increasing obesity, rise in urban population, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of arthritis, and surge in the disposable income.

However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some major challenges faced by the market are high cost involved, improvement in cancer treatment, and lack of awareness.

The report provides an analysis of the US lymphedema market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, number of patients and penetration, number of patients diagnosed, patients by causes and demographics, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) market, by value, by device adoption, by average selling price, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US lymphedema market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth pattern, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the US Lymphedema market are Tactile Systems Technology Inc., Bio Compression System, Lympha Press (Mego Afek) and Essity (BSN Medical). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Lymphedema: An Overview

2.2 Types of Lymphedema

2.3 Treatment of Lymphedema

3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Lymphedema Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Lymphedema Market by Number of Patients

3.1.2 The US Lymphedema Market by Number of Patients Diagnosed

3.1.3 The US Lymphedema Market by Number of Diagnosed Patients Severity

3.2 The US Lymphedema Market: Patient Analysis

3.2.1 The US Lymphedema Patients by Causes

3.2.2 The US Lymphedema Patients by Demographics

3.3 The US Lymphedema Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) Market: An Analysis

3.3.1 The US Pneumatic Compression Device (PCD) Market by Value

3.4 The US Lymphedema Market: New Product Analysis

3.4.1 The US Lymphedema Market New Product: LYT-100

3.4.2 The US Lymphedema Market New Product: Ubenimex

3.4.3 The US Lymphedema Market New Product: Lymfactin

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact on Market Players

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.1.2 Increasing Obesity

5.1.3 Rise in Urban Population

5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.5 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis

5.1.6 Surge in the Disposable Income

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Improvement in Cancer Treatment

5.2.3 Lack of Awareness

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Advancement in Treatment Options

5.3.2 Growing Popularity of Pneumatic Compression Devices

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US PCD Players by Market Share

6.2 The US PCD Market Players Comparison

7. Company Profiles

Bio Compression System

Essity (BSN Medical)

Lympha Press ( Mego Afek )

) Tactile Systems Technology Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hvkt6

